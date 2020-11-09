Retailers Team Up to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America During Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, retailers are rallying around Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the organization who serves 4.6 million kids and teens after-school, during the summer and more recently due to COVID-19, all day. Nine partners will donate and encourage their customers to give back to the non-profit now through December 31, 2020.

Today, more than 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs serve kids and teens, especially the ones that need it most. With the organization's vast reach to impact and enable youth to achieve a great future, there is an estimated 16 million Club alumni living today. In a study of Club alumni, more than half (54 percent) said their Boys & Girls Club saved their life.

Companies supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday season include:

Forever 21

Nov. 3 – Dec. 31, 2020

Forever 21 will launch their "It's The Love You Give" holiday campaign on November 3, and has set a goal to raise $1 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through sales of specially marked Holiday Collection items and limited edition holiday gift bags. Customers are invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign will activate in-store and online at www.Forever21.com.

The Coca-Cola Company

Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

Family Dollar and Coca-Cola are teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs to make a difference in your community. When you buy participating Coca-Cola products at your Family Dollar, Coca-Cola and Family Dollar will donate 10% of purchases, up to ONE MILLION DOLLARS, to Boys & Girls Clubs.

Neiman Marcus

Nov. 2 – Dec. 31, 2020

Neiman Marcus is spreading the magic of giving this holiday season! Beginning November 2 through the end of the year, Neiman Marcus and Neiman Marcus Last Call customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America while shopping online and in-stores, supporting local Clubs in Neiman Marcus communities.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2020

Give the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings this holiday season. One dollar from every bottle sold supports local youth sports through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

Microsoft

Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

Make your Searches Count! It's easy to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday season simply by using Microsoft Give with Bing. To start giving, sign up for Microsoft Rewards, turn on Give with Bing, and select Boys & Girls Clubs of America as your nonprofit of choice. Your Bing searches will earn points that automatically turn into donations for Boys & Girls Clubs. Plus, Microsoft will match your donations through December 31.

The Walt Disney Company

Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2020

To help ensure that more readers have access to books, Disney Publishing announced a donation of one million books to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. These donations will continue to roll out to Clubs this holiday season and into the new year.

Michaels

Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2020

Michaels is a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's holiday campaign, unleashing the inner maker in kids and teens at local Clubs by supporting arts education and programming this holiday season and year-round.

Wayback Burgers

Dec. 1, 2020

On Giving Tuesday, December 1, Wayback Burgers will celebrate the season of giving by donating 10% of all sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Champion

Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2020

Champion has launched a Champion For All collection, aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds – regardless of their race, age, income, religion or gender. Proceeds from this collection help support a donation of 50,000 masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The collection is available exclusively at Champion.com and Champion retail stores in New York, Boston and Las Vegas.

Cricket Wireless

Nov. 13 – Dec. 1, 2020

From Nov. 13 (World Kindness Day) to Nov. 30 (12 Club Days), Cricket will surprise families across 12 markets (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Oakland, Orlando, Philadelphia and Phoenix) with up to $5,000 in gifts or financial support to help them meet critical needs. Cricket Wireless also presented Boys & Girls Clubs with an opportunity from Facebook to participate in a Facebook beta seed product centered around Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Facebook users will be asked to launch a fundraising campaign on behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Once a consumer launches a campaign, Cricket will kickstart it with a $10 donation.

First Responders Thank You

Sep. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

First Responders Thank You is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs this holiday season. They will donate 25% of the purchase price of their high-quality, well-priced performance apparel to their six charity partners, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Items are available at www.FirstRespondersThankYou.com.

SQ Medical Supplies

Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020

SQ Medical Supplies, provider of personal protective equipment (PPE), will donate 5% of all sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday season. The company has also supplied local Clubs with face masks to help keep youth and staff safe. You can learn more and place an order at www.SQMedicalSupplies.com.

For more details on the incredible partners that support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's holiday programs and how to participate, visit bgca.org/holiday.

"We are so grateful to have corporate partners who are committed to rallying behind our kids, families and communities during this unprecedented holiday season," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We also want to say thank you in advance to the thousands of customers, including Boys & Girls Club alumni and advocates, who will donate this holiday season. With your support, Boys & Girls Clubs can continue to lead the way in supporting our youth with long-term impacts of the pandemic - youth safety and well-being, learning loss, and racial and social equity - while continuing to tackle the immediate needs such as meals, childcare and virtual learning."

No matter the season, Boys & Girls Clubs of America encourages everyone to engage in community service and giving. Visit bgca.org to learn more about how to give back during the holidays and throughout the year.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

