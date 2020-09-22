RetailMeNot Announces the Arrival of Its Annual Cash Back Day, the National Retail Holiday That Celebrates Shoppers by Helping Them Earn Money When They Shop

RetailMeNot launched Cash Back Day last year as an official new holiday, as recognized by National Day Calendar, to celebrate shoppers by helping them earn money back on their purchases while also creating an opportunity for retailers to drive additional sales. This year, it's expected that more than 300 retailers will participate to help gift-givers get a head start on their holiday shopping with offers up to 20% cash back.

Below is a sneak peek of participating retailers with more being added daily:

The annual shopping event will bring even more exciting money-saving opportunities with product-specific deals and limited-duration flash deals. This will be the first time these new features will be available on Cash Back Day.

Cash Back Day features the best selection of RetailMeNot cash back offers, and taking advantage couldn't be easier. All shoppers need to do is create a free account, then simply click the offer link and go directly to the retailer's site from RetailMeNot. Shop, make a purchase, and then RetailMeNot puts cash back into the shopper's wallet. Earned money from Cash Back Day purchases will arrive in RetailMeNot Wallets by December 21 and can be cashed out via Venmo or PayPal.

In a holiday season that will look different than those of years past, shoppers can rely on Cash Back Day to score savings on top gifts, fashion trends, hot toys, the latest electronics and more from their favorite stores.

Visit cashbackday.com for more information and sign up to receive updates as Cash Back Day approaches.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a Vericast business. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

