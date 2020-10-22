RetailMeNot Launching New Cash Back Day Features to Help Shoppers Score Exclusive Deals and Extra Savings - Plus More Top Retailers Joining In

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot, a leading savings destination, is launching two new features to help shoppers score even more savings this Cash Back Day. For the very first time, RetailMeNot will offer limited-time "flash offers" and cash back on some of the hottest products this holiday season, curated by some of our product and buying review experts. These new features further the company's mission of making it easier for shoppers to save money.

The two new features will debut just in time for the company's annual national retail holiday, Cash Back Day , which will take place November 5 through November 6, so shoppers can take advantage of even more money-saving opportunities this year.

RetailMeNot launched Cash Back Day last year as an official new holiday recognized by the National Day Calendar, and this year it will be live for an extended timeframe of 48 hours. The annual event celebrates shoppers and helps gift-givers earn money back on their purchases with offers of up to 20% cash back while also creating an opportunity for retailers to drive additional sales. Don't miss out on the biggest payout of the year where shoppers can earn up to 3x cash back.

Flash Offers

Flash Offers are limited-time, exclusive cash back offers for top brands that will be live for a short period of time during the event. These offers won't last long, so shoppers will have to act quick to snag these deals.

Cash Back on Hot Products

This Cash Back Day, shoppers will also be able to easily earn cash back on hot products. Look out for flash offers automatically combined with some of the top holiday products for amazing savings on the gifts you want and need this holiday season.

New Cash Back Day Participants

RetailMeNot is excited to announce that American Eagle, Postmates and Express have joined the list of retailers participating in Cash Back Day this year. These retailers join previously announced brands, including ALDO, Bass Pro Shops, Elemis, Expedia, GameStop, Keds, Macy's, Melissa & Doug and more, who will all be offering exclusive cash back offers during the annual savings event. The full list of Cash Back Day participating retailers will be announced on November 5.

More information on Cash Back Day can be found on cashbackday.com .

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

212-230-1800

RetailMeNot Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot