RetailMeNot Rx Saver Helps People Save Up to 50% on Prescriptions

According to a new survey conducted by RetailMeNot Rx Saver and Kelton Global, 87% of Americans have taken prescription drugs at some point in their lives, and 57% of people are currently taking them.

While half of consumers currently taking prescription medications are looking for cheaper options, 67% of those surveyed didn't realize a website or app could help them save money on their medication.

For those with health insurance, Rx Saver is useful because it helps consumers comparison shop for the best price. Often times, it can be more economical to use Rx Saver coupons rather than going through insurance.

"Many consumers aren't aware that prescription costs may vary at each pharmacy. We see a great opportunity to not only help people save on prescription costs but to provide additional education within the space," said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer, RetailMeNot, Inc. "By adding RetailMeNot Rx Saver to our portfolio, we are taking another step toward RetailMeNot becoming the ultimate savings destination for all of life's essentials, including prescription medications."

When it comes to the number of Americans taking prescription drugs and the costs adding up, the survey helped unearth additional findings:

The average consumer spends $644 each year on prescription medication

each year on prescription medication Among those who are currently taking medications, the average yearly spend for those drugs nearly doubles to $1,124 annually

annually Costs are a major driver in prescriptions not being filled. Over 4 in 5 (82%) Americans say something has caused them to not fill a prescription, with 61% claiming it was because it was too expensive

50% of Americans are looking for discounts or cheaper options, including asking their doctor to switch them to a less expensive medication (32%) or applying for coupons or assistance (20%)

The savings found on prescription drugs with RetailMeNot Rx Saver is another way RetailMeNot fulfills its mission to be the leading savings destination for all consumers' needs. The inclusion of pharmaceutical savings complements the company's other verticals in retail, travel and food and grocery, with savings available via digital coupons, Cash Back Offers, discount gift cards and the Genie browser extension.

For more information or to start your prescription medication savings search, visit https://rxsaver.retailmenot.com/.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Breen

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

212-230-1800

kristin@alisonbrodmc.com

About the RxSaver Survey

The RetailMeNot RxSaver Survey was conducted between August 13, 2018, and August 15, 2018, among 1,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas are set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the entire U.S. population ages 18 and over.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample. The margin of error of any subgroups will be slightly higher.

About Kelton Global

Kelton Global is a leading global insights and strategy consultancy serving as a partner to more than 100 of the Fortune 500 and thousands of smaller companies and organizations. Utilizing a wide range of customized, innovative research techniques and staff expertise in the marketing, branding, PR, media, and business strategy; Kelton helps drive our clients' business forward.

For more information about Kelton Global, please call 1.888.8.Kelton or visit www.keltonglobal.com.

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

http://www.retailmenot.com

