RetailMeNot's 5 to Buy in November

The whole month of November brings great opportunities to save on all your holiday necessities. Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, knows that holiday shopping can be exhausting, and depending on your shopping list, the costs can quickly add up. But she says, "Planning and preparation are the key ingredients to a successful shopping season. Not only does it keep you sane because you know what you're buying and for whom, but you've also planned out your budget keeping those impulse purchases either to a minimum or non existent. Consider taking advantage of shopping holidays that save you money like Free Shipping Day and the new Cash Back Day, where you get paid to shop! There's nothing better than earning money while you're spending it!"

Genealogy Kits

Each year, Thanksgiving brings everyone together. It's always nice to see family, but occasionally you may have asked yourself, "Are we really related?" Genealogy services like 23andMe and Ancestry.com allow shoppers to take a deep dive into family history. Look into your DNA with Ancestry.com and get 50% off AncestryByDNA Test.

Cold-Weather Gear

A new season calls for a new wardrobe as the cooler temperatures roll in. Some winter apparel has been on shelves since last month, but patience is a virtue! Shoppers who waited will be able to find price drops on winter clothing, shoes and accessories in November. Head over to Old Navy where shoppers can find something for the whole family and get 50% off all sweaters.

Beauty Buys

Winter is a great time to overhaul your wardrobe, but why not try a full beauty revamp too? Deep discounts are plentiful this month on makeup and accessories. Stores will be making room for new holiday sets and seasonal product launches, so you can take advantage of the inventory they'll want to move out. Shoppers looking to bring on the glam can save 15% off their purchase at Tarte Cosmetics on new seasonal arrivals like the Winter Wonderglam Luxe eye palette, and the Tarte Treasures collector's set.

Tech Staples

If you aren't too full of turkey, tackle Black Friday! The busiest shopping holiday of the year is on the horizon and will come with great discounts on many large electronic purchases. From TV sets and cameras to laptops and tablets, shoppers can take advantage of the steep savings this month. Shoppers looking to cherish those holiday memories can purchase a Canon camera and get up to $70 cash back.

Deals on Meals

There's no better time to stock up on cookware essentials than right before Thanksgiving. Holiday sales leading up to Cyber Week will offer the most significant savings, and they will start in the coming weeks. Surprise friends and family with some culinary skills and become the host with the most. Shop different cooking utensils and items, like this 21-piece set for $53.99, at JCPenney and get up to 60% off select cookware styles.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, discount gift cards, and the RetailMeNot Genie browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Media Contact

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

http://www.retailmenot.com

