RetailMeNot's Annual Retail Holiday, Cash Back Day, Returns this Year on November 4th & 5th

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a J2 Global business within its Ziff Davis division, announces the return of Cash Back Day , its annual national retail holiday with exclusive cash back offers from top retailers for 48 hours of savings November 4 and November 5. The official kickoff to the holiday shopping season will feature offers from hundreds of retailers to give shoppers a head start on holiday purchases while earning money back.

This year marks the third annual Cash Back Day, following its inaugural year in 2019. Originally celebrated by RetailMeNot as a one-day event, Cash Back Day returns this year as two full days of exclusive cash back offers for consumers to earn money while they shop ahead of the holidays. Categories to shop and save big on will range from fashion, to electronics, travel, beauty and more. Last year, Cash Back Day shoppers earned an average of $18 back per purchase, and, to date, RetailMeNot has paid shoppers nearly $1 million for Cash Back Day alone.

New this year, shoppers who download the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension can save even more with access to exclusive cash back offers that are available only if the savings tool is installed. The Deal Finder browser extension automatically finds the best promo codes and cash back at checkout so shoppers can get huge savings at over 20,000 stores. Shoppers can also download the RetailMeNot app to access cash back offers and instant savings easily on their mobile device.

"This holiday season, shoppers will once again have to get an early start to avoid shipping delays and inventory shortages. All of that game planning to get the perfect gift on time and at the right price can leave people feeling spent," said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for RetailMeNot. "RetailMeNot wants to reward people for getting their shopping done early by giving them cash back during one of the biggest savings events of the year. While there is so much uncertainty in the world, one thing is for sure: RetailMeNot has savings people can count on."

We're in another unique shopping season similar to last year. With Cash Back Day approaching and to understand how this holiday shopping season will compare to the prior year, RetailMeNot conducted a survey that found:

Holiday shoppers are planning to get an extra-early start this year, with 83% saying they'll get started before Thanksgiving. This is up from 2020, with just over 60% of shoppers getting a head start in November.

Consumers are split nearly half and half when it comes to shopping online or in-store. They'll do more than half (51%) of their shopping online and 49% of their shopping in stores this holiday season. This is in stark contrast to last year, where 88% of consumers said their Black Friday shopping would occur mostly online.

COVID-19 has impacted shoppers' behavior from many angles. It has unleashed product shortages and shipping delays. But it's also sped up the evolution of convenient shopping channels like in-store pickup and same-day delivery: 52% of consumers say they are shopping online more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spending is up this year. Consumers plan to spend 15% more than they did last year on holiday shopping — $885.76 on average, up from $766 in 2020 and $738 in 2019. However, they're not spending mindlessly and are keenly focused on deal-hunting.

on average, up from in 2020 and in 2019. However, they're not spending mindlessly and are keenly focused on deal-hunting. Above all else, consumers want free shipping for the holidays, with 46% of shoppers saying they are more likely to purchase from a retailer if they offer free shipping.

More findings from RetailMeNot's holiday 2021 survey can be found at https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/holiday-shopping-survey-data-2021.html .

Last year, Cash Back Day featured offers of up to 20% cash back from retailers like Macy's, Sephora, The Home Depot, Stubhub, GameStop, PetSmart and more. Make sure to visit www.cashbackday.com for updates and more offers to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Survey Methodology:

The survey data is from a recent survey with Kelton Global. The RetailMeNot Kelton Holiday Shopping Survey was conducted between July 23, 2021 and July 26, 2021 among 1,082 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About J2 Global:

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com , Spiceworks Ziff Davis, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

212-230-1800

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.

Related Links

www.retailmenot.com

