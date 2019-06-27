RetailMeNot's best things to buy in July

The shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , advises shoppers to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day. "Often referred to as 'Black Friday in July', Prime Day is a flash-sale event where Amazon offers Prime members thousands of deals on various categories, from TVs to clothing to household appliances. Amazon recently announced their annual shopping holiday will fall on July 15 th this year and extend to 48-hours for the first time. There's a lot of competition in July, so shoppers should research and consider other retailer offers as plenty of businesses will be offering deep discounts both online and in store."

Shape Up

For those focusing on getting fit this summer, now is the time to take it up a notch. Whether you're a gym rat or you prefer sweating outdoors, shoppers will find savings on fitness gear of all kinds. Look for sales on hiking boots, weights, exercise equipment and apparel. Check out the summer sales at retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, REI, and Academy.

Hit the Road

July is prime time for a weekend getaway or a summer road trip. Whatever the plans, travelers can take advantage of discounts on car rentals this month. Depending on the destination, RetailMeNot data shows that vacationers can save an average of 22% on vehicle rentals. Look at retailers like Budget and Avis to make the next journey easy and breezy.

Early Bird Catches the Worm

It may seem too soon to start thinking about heading back to school, but it's never too early to snag savings on things you know you'll need. While the cost of school supplies can really add up, it's the newest technology that does a number on your pocketbook. If your student needs a new laptop or computer, look for low prices during Fourth of July holiday sales and on Amazon Prime Day, when deals on several electronics have historically been offered.

Soak Up the Sun

Even though this is the peak of the summer season, shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for sales on home and garden items. Those discounts will become steeper as fall approaches. Patio furniture, in particular, will be a steal this month as retailers start to prepare their sales floors for fall inventory. Shoppers can get outfitted for outdoor fun, from relaxed backyard barbecues to swanky summer soirees, with savings from retailers like Overstock, Home Depot and Lowe's.

Hot Summer Looks for Less

For those shoppers who have waited patiently for new summer gear, now is the time to buy! Swim trunks, bikinis, flip-flops and other forms of summer apparel will be discounted this month and even more in the weeks to come. Retailers are starting to shift their focus to back-to-school styles and fall apparel and want to make room for new transitional inventory. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts from retailers like American Eagle and Forever 21. (And note to college students in the market for clothing: Some retailers, like Madewell, J.Crew, Under Armor and more, give discounts to students with a valid ID.)

*"Prime Day" is a registered trademark of Amazon. RetailMeNot's use of "Prime Day" is not sponsored or endorsed by Amazon.

