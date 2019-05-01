RetailMeNot's Best Things to Buy in May

Shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll has advice on how: "If you're looking for Mother's Day presents, the early bird gets the worm. Be sure to shop early in May for the deepest discounts. Summer and graduation season are also on the horizon, so shoppers can find average discounts of 28% off on outdoor entertaining items and grad gifts for 23% off. When you need some rest, take heed: Mattresses are on sale this month!"

The Mother of All Gifts

Mother's Day can sneak up on the best of us, so be sure to get the best savings and gifts for Mom before May 12. Gifts like treats, flowers and personalized items will be discounted in the beginning of the month and the savings will continue to deepen as the holiday approaches. Make Mom proud and find savings at retailers like:

The Great Outdoors Await

The outdoor entertaining season has finally arrived, and as the grills start to sizzle, so do the deals. If shoppers are in the market for a new barbecue pit, consider buying closer to Memorial Day when retailers prep for the holiday weekend with heavy discounts. Graduation parties are another excuse to have a backyard bash for friends and family. For those looking to upgrade their summertime soirée, check out retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Overstock and Target for savings on all types of patio furniture and decor.

Plug In to Savings

New models of refrigerators are released in May, making it a great time to take advantage of the discounts that retailers will place on older models. May is also the time to purchase small appliances like kitchen tools, cookware and any last-minute spring-cleaning items like upright, handheld and roaming vacuums. Stock up on loads of home essentials at retailers such as Macy's and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The Big Sleep

Long weekends often signal big sales on mattresses. For those in the market for a new bed, May is the right time to buy. A good night's sleep is priceless, and the right mattress can make a world of difference. Regardless of the mattress type, use the whole month to conduct research and hold off until late May for the biggest savings. Historically, retailers like these slash prices by hundreds of dollars:

Hats Off to the Grads

The time is near for commencement speeches, the turning of tassels and new beginnings. For shoppers struggling to find the perfect gift for their graduate, take advantage of sales on home decor and small appliances, but start looking for deals in early May as graduation dates differ across the country. For those needing to travel far to watch their grad walk the stage, many hotels will also offer discounts to help families make it affordable. For all the different types of gift ideas for the student in your world, look for deals from:

