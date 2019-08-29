RetailMeNot's best things to buy in September.

"Labor Day weekend kicks off a month of opportunities for shoppers to save in a variety of areas," says Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot. "The long weekend brings the end of summer, so seasonal items will be at or near their lowest prices. Shoppers can also look for savings this month on big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, airfare and Apple products."

Jet Set for Less

Airline tickets are commonly discounted in early fall. Travelers can find the best deals on flights approximately eight weeks before the intended departure date, making Labor Day the perfect time to schedule flights for December. Pro tip: Set up fare alerts, so you can make sure you are getting the best price.

A Stylish September

Retailers typically discount apparel items after they've been in the stores for about two months. Back-to-school staples were released at the end of June and early July, so Labor Day weekend will be a great time to stock up on things you may not have purchased yet for your back-to-school haul. Pro tip: Hold off on buying outerwear and denim, as the best prices will come down just as the temperature does.

Rest Easy

According to the Better Sleep Council, it is best to replace a mattress every seven to eight years. Labor Day is the time to make it happen. Shoppers like to take their time before making such a large investment, and the three-day weekend gives them the opportunity to look around and test-drive different options. Shoppers who are in the market for a new bed can expect to see Labor Day savings as deep as 60% off, with some sales continuing longer.

Big Savings on Big-Ticket Items

Labor Day will also kick off sales on appliances. Throughout the month, look for savings on refrigerators, stoves and washers and dryers. Even smaller appliances and kitchen gadgets will have prices slashed. Luckily, trends don't come and go as frequently in this category, so older models are just as functional. A word to the wise, though: If you aren't in a rush to purchase smaller household appliances, like vacuums and kitchen items, hold off until November because Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have discounts worth the wait.

Apple Pickin'

While the tech press has predicted the new Apple iPhone 11 will be available in September this is still a good time to find discounts on older models. Those who don't mind missing out on the latest features and updates can save big money on prior years' models. This month is a great time to snag a new mobile phone, computer or iPad, but most other electronics will be discounted in November as part of the Black Friday shopping celebration.

