RetailMeNot's Five to Buy in July

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , has a reminder for shoppers: "Even though Amazon Prime Day falls in September this year, there are hot buys before then — you just need to know where and what to look for. Many retailers will be hosting sales all season long in lieu of the savings holiday, and shoppers will be able to find discounts on some important summer staples, as well as a few others" Let's see what the month has in store for us!

Splash Into Savings

For those who have waited patiently for new summer gear, now is the time to purchase swimsuits, cover-ups and accessories for the beach and pool. And since we are further along into the season, there's even better news: These items will be discounted more in the weeks to come. Shoppers can take advantage of price cuts upwards of 50% off from retailers like PacSun and Aerie.

Meals On-the-Go

While we're all sheltering in place, it's only natural to miss our favorite restaurants. While some establishments haven't opened up for dine-in services just yet, most have takeout that you can order through apps that offer savings. Grab your meal to go and have a nice summer soiree with family and friends at home. Right now, shoppers can save and get $10 off any delivery using DoorDash or Postmates .

Sizzling Deals

With Independence Day on the horizon, many shoppers will want to upgrade their barbecue pit ahead of the long weekend. There might be some savings available now, but the deepest discounts will come after the holiday when retailers will be looking to move inventory to make room for more products and newer models. Shoppers can take advantage of deals like up to $100 off select grills from Home Depot.

If the Shoe Sale Fits

Want to put some pep in your step without breaking the bank? Now is the time to stock up on shoes for the summer and fall, and even winter. Shoe sales tend to decrease in the winter months, so retailers offer big savings to draw shoppers in the summertime. Expect low prices on older styles, as well as more trendy ones. Score savings from retailers like Foot Locker where you can get up to 25% off select summer styles.

Stay Fit and Cozy on a Dime

Whether you are looking to stock up on more activewear to keep up with your fitness regimen or athleisure to keep cozy while staying home, you're in luck! While many shoppers work to stock up on fitness apparel in the months leading up to summer, retailers use July to discount these items and make room for new inventory and other summer apparel. Head to Nike for up to 40% off select styles and Adidas to get 20% off loungewear .

