RetailMeNot's Five to Buy in June

The start of the new season may look different from years past, but June still marks the beginning of summer. Sara Skirboll , the shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, knows how easy it is to get overwhelmed during this time, but she acknowledges that there are ways to keep costs down. "As shoppers seek fun this summer while staying socially distant, many are looking for activities to keep them busy and safe at home. With graduation season here and Father's Day near, shoppers can find deals on items like cookware, tools, food delivery and more."

A Picture Says a Thousand Words

With many graduates celebrating virtually this year, and Father's Day coming later in the month, choose a custom gift like a thoughtful photo album, coffee mug or frame. Photo services like Vistaprint and Shutterfly are offering promotions to help shoppers save big. Right now, shoppers can save up to 50% off gifts at Vistaprint with code FATHER50.

Serving up the Savings

We've celebrated Mom, so now it's time to show dads and grads some love. According to recent RetailMeNot data, 32% of shoppers this Father's Day plan on gifting Dad a meal from his favorite restaurant. And though many establishments haven't opened up for dine-in services yet, most have takeout. Grab dinner to go and have a family dinner at home to celebrate Father's Day or graduation. Right now, at-home diners can save $20 off their order using DoorDash.

Stay Cozy and Healthy

With quarantine still going strong for many Americans, comfortable loungewear is essential. For those still self-isolating, it's important to incorporate some physical activity into the day and remember to get your heart rate up. Many retailers are offering discounts on athleisure and activewear to get you off the sofa and into the streets to exercise. Shoppers can save 25% off on a plethora of items from Nike, Adidas and more from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Sizzling up some Deals

Sadly, many couples had their wedding-day plans thwarted by COVID-19, but June will still see deep discounts on many of the items on their registry. Cookware — a big item for both newlyweds and the newly graduated — make perfect yet practical gifts for young adults moving out on their own or young couples starting their lives together. Sur la Table is offering up to 55% off cookware and up to 40% off bakeware.

DIY for Dads & Grads

Father's Day deals don't just mean food and photos. Shoppers can also find woodworking tools and lawn and garden items to keep Dad busy around the house. Plus, a new set of tools could inspire a home renovation or summer DIY project – and what better time to tackle them? Home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowe's often run sales on power tools, lawn mowers and more. Shoppers can find up to 30% off select tools and accessories plus 4% cash back from RetailMeNot.

