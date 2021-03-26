Retarus and MicroCorp Announce Strategic Partnership

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retarus, the global provider of cloud messaging solutions, today announced its partnership with MicroCorp, a leading national master agent for telecommunications, data center, and cloud services. The two leading companies are collaborating to integrate their cloud solutions for global enterprise and SMB customers.

As a result of this strategic alignment, MicroCorp aims to resell Retarus' entire portfolio of enterprise messaging, including email for applications and email security, enterprise SMS services, and cloud fax services. With organizations steering their business to the cloud, data security has become more critical than ever. Backed by its Global Delivery Network, Retarus has enabled digital messaging transformation and automation amongst the biggest healthcare, finance, manufacturing and insurance companies, without compromising on security or flexibility.

"MicroCorp is dedicated to bringing our partners the best in next-generation services, and Retarus fits with us quite nicely in that regard. Secure messaging, be it email, SMS, or Fax, impacts all of our partners' customers today. It's all part of that total technology strategy and pairs wonderfully with UCaaS, SDWAN, and Cloud." - Christopher Shubert, SVP of Sales, MicoCorp.

"The channel business is a wonderful success story at Retarus. We established a partner sales approach a couple of years ago and have since grown this revenue to account for more than 30% of our overall business in the U.S. We are more than excited to enter into this partnership with MicroCorp. They are very well-known in the industry for their professionalism and dedication. With their amazing partners and customer base, we expect great things to happen!" - Stefan Rath, President, Retarus (North America) Inc.

Retarus continues to collaborate with telecom industry leaders like MicroCorp to develop robust pipelines and generate record revenue growth.

With this collaboration going into effect, Retarus will be able to leverage MicroCorp's global reach while MicroCorp's sales representatives expand and diversify their portfolio of cloud-managed solutions to take client communication to the next level.

About Retarus

Since 1992, Retarus has been supporting companies in achieving highly efficient communication. The global information logistics provider with 13 branches on four continents always plays an important role where large amounts of data need to be transmitted securely and reliably--irrespective of which communication channels, interfaces, applications and devices are required. The services are soundly based on a Global Delivery Network which includes the company's own data centers in the USA, Europe and the APAC region, as well as redundant carrier infrastructure. A total of about 20 percent of Dow Jones corporations as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies in the banking, finance and healthcare sectors rely on Retarus' services. Longstanding customers include Adidas, Bayer, Continental, DHL, Honda, Puma, and Sony. For more details: www.retarus.com

About MicroCorp

With over 30 years of experience, MicroCorp continues to be a leading national master agent for telecommunications, data center, and cloud services - differentiated by providing the Ultimate Partner Experience delivered through a unique blend of people and tools. MicroCorp's longevity, financial strength and commitment to solid provider contracts makes them a safe and dependable master agent that protects their partners' recurring commission streams, which are their livelihoods. MicroCorp leverages their strong relationships with world-class service providers through an innovative, proprietary technology platform - eeko Systemz - and their team of experts.

SOURCE Retarus