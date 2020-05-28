Retarus: Commercial Success Powers Record Growth in Employee Numbers

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud services provider Retarus has responded to strong demand for their Retarus Enterprise Communication Platforms by stepping up its recruitment drive for new employees. Over the current business year, 2020, Retarus plans to expand its staff considerably by more than 100 additional employees. Since the company was founded in 1992, it has never before hired as many new employees in a single year.

Cloud services provider Retarus has responded to strong demand for their Retarus Enterprise Communication Platforms by stepping up its recruitment drive for new employees.

Especially in the healthcare, commerce, transport, and logistics sectors, Retarus has witnessed substantial growth in the demand for digital communication solutions which enable companies to exchange information securely and dependably by way of email, fax, SMS, or EDI (Electronic Data Interchange). To continue optimizing its innovative range of services, the infrastructure it requires, and its customer service to meet this growing demand, the company is now expanding its workforce with a special emphasis on technical staff.

Retarus has already succeeded in increasing the number of technical employees by a remarkable 40 percent during the current business year. The cloud service provider has also shown impressive growth internationally, achieving a 42% net growth in staff numbers in the USA. In France and Italy, the number of employees has doubled within the last two months, despite the strict lockdown in place since March. At the moment, the recruiting and onboarding of new staff is accomplished almost exclusively using online tools in the home office, in accordance with highly structured onboarding programs.

Commercial success leads to impressive staff expansion

"More than ever, companies now depend on business communication which is both reliable and secure – especially when sensitive data needs to be exchanged. Thanks to our innovative product portfolio and rock-solid business model, Retarus is in an excellent financial position," says Martin Hager, CEO and founder of Retarus. "I'm glad that we have recently been able to impress so many highly competent, experienced professionals with the Retarus spirit and welcome them to our team. We are already registering increased demand for our services and are now preparing for the time after the crisis by expanding our staff, to ensure that our customers are always assisted by outstanding employees."

Worldwide recruitment drive for IT and Sales

Retarus is also planning to continue the large-scale expansion of its staff across the globe, especially seeking to recruit IT experts and sales representatives. The jobs advertised by the cloud service provider also include positions for junior employees, such as apprentices, students, and graduates. "To ensure that we continue to be even more successful in the future and go on gaining market share, we're urgently searching for new Retarians," explains Martin Hager.

"Retarus offers job security. In our company's 28-year history, we have never had to lay off a single employee because we couldn't afford to retain their position. Applicants who value a friendly, open atmosphere and a culturally diverse, international environment with exciting opportunities for professional development, but are also looking to benefit from the dynamics of the global market economy, are perfectly suited to Retarus. We have been glad to receive a multitude of applications and welcome many more."

For additional details and current job vacancies, visit https://www.retarus.com/career/.

