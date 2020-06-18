Retarus Email Security Presents Best-in-Class Quarantine Service

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following several months of successful beta testing, the Munich-based enterprise cloud services provider Retarus has now activated its comprehensively modernized quarantine service for all existing customers of its Email Security service. For the relaunch, both the front end and the corresponding back-end systems have been updated comprehensively, including a user interface and experience optimized for mobile display.

The new features include the intuitive color highlighting of quarantined messages according to assessed threat level, expanded search options (e.g. for specific attachments or reason for quarantining) as well as a new detailed view providing additional information about the selected email. The benefits are clearly evident: increased working efficiency and time savings for every user; optimized, goal-focused layout, available on mobile devices; significantly improved performance with minimal loading times; immediate recognition of the reason for quarantining and identified threat level; reduced internal IT workload due to easier direct search success for users.

Best-in-class range of functions

Even prior to this new version, the quarantining options and configuration settings already went well beyond those offered by many competitors on the market. For instance, in the overview list of messages that have not been delivered initially due to security concerns, users are able to release each email from quarantine or always allow messages from the sender in question (whitelisting). The service moreover enables the simple and convenient management of whitelists and blacklists, giving administrators more control.

Above and beyond these options, the service also allows the design, frequency, and delivery times of the quarantine digest email to be set separately for workdays and weekends. The digest offers users the opportunity to allow messages that have been quarantined erroneously to be delivered immediately from the digest list. At the touch of a button, users can request a quarantine overview of the previous 30 days (or fewer) to be sent to them.

Continuous refinement and development

"The quarantine component of our Email Security service is designed for maximum transparency, to allow users to get a clear overview of emails that have been filtered out," says Martin Mathlouthi, Product Line Manager of the Secure Email Platform at Retarus. "Users have barrier-free yet secure access to their emails, without having to enter a password, giving them the opportunity to discover quickly and easily which emails have been filtered for various reasons, such as phishing, spam or simply unwanted emails, and thus can quickly determine whether any messages may have inadvertently been held back."

Retarus is also continuously developing the configuration options for administrators of the Secure Email platform. In the EAS (Enterprise Administration Services) portal, IT decision-makers are directly able to implement and administer ever more features themselves. The Retarus Product Line Teams for the Secure Email Platform and UI/UX are constantly working on integrating more and more functions into the new EAS portal, providing customers with an increasing number of self-service options.

Leading analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, and the Radicati Group regularly include Retarus in their reports and market overviews on email security. Radicati, for instance, positioned Retarus as a leading "trailblazer" in its "Secure Email Gateway – Market Quadrant, 10/2019". Trailblazers are characterized by their innovative power and the potential to disrupt markets substantially over the long term.

