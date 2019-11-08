Retarus Moves Up the Quadrant in Radicati's Secure Email Gateway 2019 Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its recent analysis of the Secure Email Gateway market, Radicati Group rated information logistics expert Retarus the "Trail Blazer" with the very best positioning, attributing to its innovation in the Email Security Services portfolio. The only privately managed European organization to land a spot in this competitive report, Retarus has progressed towards the "Top Player" segment from its previous assessment at the beginning of the year. Service providers ranked in this category distinguish themselves mainly through offering innovative technologies and their ability to shape the product landscape.

Founder and CEO of Retarus

The report emphasizes how Retarus facilitates enterprise organizations with a multi-faceted range of services to fulfill their mission-critical business requirements. Additionally, Radicati highlights Retarus' progressive portfolio of Email Security Services and the benefits it offers, including Email Continuity, making it the only privately managed European organization to land a spot in this quadrant.

In Radicati's analysis, the Email Continuity Services recently launched by Retarus adds significant value for companies looking to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. Since email is the most essential communication channel for enterprises, followed by telephone and fax, it is crucial to avoid outages by all means.

Retarus' Email Continuity Services enable this seamless flow of communication, even in the event of customer's email system failures caused by cloud downtimes or data center outages. The service allows the impacted organizations to switch over flexibly and conveniently to a platform running concurrently in the background at all times. In addition, Retarus' Email Continuity Services fulfill all key criteria to enable successful disaster protection.

Eradicating the need for companies to spend a lot of time and effort starting up their own back-up email systems, Retarus allows the services to run independently of the technology utilized by the company, for instance, Microsoft Exchange. Retarus offers this feature to companies of all sizes, and 120,000 users from an organization recently benefited from connecting to the system as part of a pilot program.

With its patented Postdelivery Protection service "Patient Zero Detection"®, according to Radicati, Retarus E-Mail Security has achieved an additional security dimension, which successfully protects users from being harmed by malware in emails that have already been delivered to their inboxes. Patient Zero Detection® Real-Time Response processes threats and enables emails infected with malware that have been detected within the company's infrastructure to be deleted automatically or moved to a special folder for further analysis.

The experts at Radicati also draw attention to the web-based Enterprise Administration Services portal, which provides Retarus' customers with an opportunity to configure their own services more efficiently. Furthermore, Retarus offers a real-time search option "Email Live Search" including analysis and IT forensics functions, which the analysts describe as efficient and easy to use. Within the scope of this service, for instance, Retarus makes forensic data available in real-time for the customer's SIEM processes (Security Information and Event Management).

Additional features offered by Retarus Email Security Services, such as Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) with Sandboxing, Deferred Delivery Scan, Time-of-Click Protection (URL-Rewriting) and CxO Fraud Protection (Anti-Spoofing and Anti-Spear-Phishing), as well as flexible access management and encryption, have already received recognition by Radicati in their previous report.

"Our positioning in the top right corner of Radicati's 'Trail Blazer' quadrant, near to the 'Top-Player' segment, is a clear affirmation of our email security strategy," says Martin Hager, founder and CEO at Retarus. "Retarus is the only European and owner-led company with a multi-dimensional approach for corporations and huge, multinational companies providing users with optimum protection from email threats – in combination with compliance features, user-friendliness and sensible integration into eco-systems. This excellent positioning will spur us on to continue augmenting our services with additional functions that provide companies with real added value."

The latest Radicati "Market Quadrant" for Secure Email Gateways is available as a free download on Retarus' website.

Related Images

martin-hager.jpg

Martin Hager

Founder and CEO of Retarus

SOURCE Retarus

Related Links

https://www.retarus.com/us/

