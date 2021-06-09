Retarus Secure Email Platform Again Awarded Top Rating by Market Analysts

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest "Cloud-delivered Security" Market Compass issued by analyst firm KuppingerCole, Retarus is awarded the top rating "Strong Positive" in four out of six relevant categories. In the other two categories, the Munich-based enterprise cloud provider is rated "Positive." This places Retarus in the same league as sector giants Akamai, Cisco, and Broadcom/Symantec. Another distinction is that Retarus is the only EU-based provider to be represented.

Top Rating for Retarus' Business Email Service given by analyst firm KuppingerCole in the Market Compass "Cloud-delivered Security".

Subsequent to Retarus achieving top positioning on numerous occasions in analyst reports by Gartner, Forrester Research, and Radicati, the analysts at KuppingerCole have now highlighted the Retarus Secure Email Platform as a highly specialized, comprehensive service. The report underlines that the platform covers the full range of services for email communication, encompassing: email security and continuity, transmission of transactional and marketing emails, real-time monitoring and analysis, as well as workflow and smart routing services. The top rating was achieved for email security, with its range of functions being characterized as "full-stack" and "complete" in the Market Compass. The full suite of features received top marks, starting with essential functions such as traffic management, anti-malware detection and antispam/spoofing protection, going on to advanced functions such as AI-based anti-phishing, advanced threat protection such as CxO fraud and sandboxing, and all the way through to detecting previously unknown threats.

Although Retarus does not explicitly provide a web security service, the analysts reasoned that because of its post-delivery protection, Retarus Email Security extends so far as to prevent the opening of harmful links and social engineering attacks. As a result, KuppingerCole also decided to award points in that category.

Top rating for data protection, usability and worldwide deployment

Retarus also received the top rating "Strong Positive" in the data protection, usability, and deployment categories. Interoperability and overall security were rated "Positive". The Retarus Secure Email Platform's full compliance with the GDPR (Europe's strict data protection regulation) was explicitly highlighted as a strength in the Market Compass. As a 100 percent EU-based provider of enterprise cloud services, Retarus is not subject to the CLOUD Act (Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act). This U.S. law makes it mandatory for American providers to grant U.S. authorities access to the data they store, even if the data is stored outside of the USA. Moreover, the analysts consider the wide-ranging opportunities for automation offered by Retarus' services to be a key strength, as well as running its own infrastructures in the commercially crucial Europe, USA, and Asia regions.

"Our Market Compass covers a variety of security solutions that help organizations protect their users from a broad range of cybersecurity threats without the need to deploy additional on-prem appliances or software agents, greatly reducing the cost and complexity of corporate security infrastructures. The privately owned provider Retarus offers an enterprise-level cloud platform which provides protection against all types of email-related threats and risks, while also placing a strong focus on data protection (GDPR) and compliance for large enterprises," concludes Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole.

"KuppingerCole's classification of our Secure Email Platform as a complete solution is a clear affirmation of our business email strategy," says Martin Hager, founder and CEO of Retarus. "In addition to Retarus' outstanding email security capabilities, the Market Compass also highlights our full GDPR compliance, as well as the protection of data through powerful encryption methods and pervasive digital signatures. It is significant that the analysts also point out that we are the only provider whose platform offers a full spectrum of services for the cloudification of business communication - including email, fax, SMS and structured messages."

Get Market Compass "Cloud-delivered Security" for free

KuppingerCole's "Cloud-delivered Security" Market Compass is available on the Retarus website for free download.

