Rethink First Acquires Whil, Creating the Most Comprehensive Behavioral Health, Mental Health and Well-Being Solution on the Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink First, a pioneer and market leader in behavioral and mental health technology, announced today it has acquired Whil, a leading digital provider of mindfulness, stress resilience, mental well-being and sustainable performance solutions.

Rethink currently serves thousands of clients globally, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public school systems and health plans. The Whil acquisition builds upon Rethink's leadership position in providing clinically validated and science-based solutions to those in need of mental and behavioral health support.

"In today's world, 1 in 6 children is working to overcome a developmental disability, and almost all children and their caregivers are facing stress and emotional pressure at levels that we've never seen before" said Daniel Etra, CEO and co-founder of Rethink First. "In the workplace, adults are also facing a mental health crisis, with over 80% of Human Resource leaders saying that their employees' mental well-being is their No. 1 concern. By combining the efforts of Rethink and Whil, we are uniquely positioned to provide critical behavioral health resources to everyone in need and to accelerate innovation in the industry."

Whil, launched in 2014, provides enterprise solutions to more than 250 customers worldwide through its science-based training platform that leverages more than 300 evidence-based studies and more than 35 of the world's leading MDs, Ph.D.s and Certified Experts.

Whil CEO Joe Burton underscored the opportunity saying, "Rethink and Whil are the perfect combination for the growing global stress epidemic. By combining Rethink's expertise and clinically validated content in Applied Behavior Analysis, Social and Emotional Learning and Neurodiversity with Whil's evidence-based approach in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory, we'll have an unmatched depth and breadth of digital well-being solutions for our clients. We're thrilled to be part of the Rethink family and to work together in developing solutions for employers, caregivers, educators and health plans. There's no better way to make a living than by helping others."

About Rethink

Rethink First is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to schools, employers, behavioral health professionals and payers. Rethink's SaaS solutions are powered by proprietary, clinically validated content and best practices overseen by a renowned Scientific Advisory Board and include more than 2,000 evidenced-based training modules, extensive Social and Emotional Learning content and ground-breaking neurodiversity and inclusion training and education tools. Rethink is owned K1 Investment Management, LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth, enterprise software solutions.



About Whil

Whil is the leading digital training platform for mindfulness, stress resilience, mental well-being and sustainable performance for the enterprise. As a science-based training platform for professionals, Whil leverages more than 300 evidence-based studies and 35-plus of the world's leading MDs, Ph.D.s and Certified Experts, with decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory. The platform features more than 3,500 video and audio sessions and more than 250 mini-courses to help users live healthier, happier and more engaged lives.

