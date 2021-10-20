Rethink First Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink First's continued growth as an innovator in the behavioral health space has earned the company a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list—Inc. magazine's ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Rethink First grew its active user base by more than 350% in 2020 across its solutions serving employers, behavioral health providers, managed care organizations, and public school systems. This comes on the heels of 160% growth in 2019, and shows the enormous market demand for scalable, high-quality, and easily accessible tools to address mental and behavioral health across all facets of life. This marks Rethink's third appearance on the Inc. 5000.

"Rethink First has continued a strong record of growth throughout the pandemic, as we are the leading company bringing clinically proven solutions for behavioral and mental health to large groups of individuals through technology," said Rethink CEO Daniel Etra.

Rethink First serves 30% of the Fortune 100 and five of the ten largest school districts in the country. The company also works with tens of thousands of clinicians and patients in the behavioral health field. Research continues to show that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on mental health worldwide, with workers, healthcare providers, and students all reporting increased symptoms of stress, anxiety, and burnout. This is evident in how customers are using Rethink First's products as engagement with the company's video-based content across all solutions was up 200% in 2020 and is up 160% so far in 2021.

"Our growth is a result of helping people focus on their behavioral and mental health needs in a way that builds communities of support," said President and Chief Operating Officer Eran Rosenthal. "The pandemic highlighted the impact that 'aloneness' can have and how important it is to have support systems around you in life. Our solutions help our customers address these issues together with their employees, their children, or their patients to create happier, healthier individuals and better culture within the organization."

Over the past year, Rethink First has introduced new products across all three verticals. Rethink Behavioral Health rolled out its patent-pending Medical Necessity Assessment tool—the first-ever protocol to ensure children with autism receive the clinically appropriate levels of treatment. This platform, which serves behavioral health providers across the country as well as managed care organizations, also expanded its product offering to include telehealth—a capability that has helped providers continue to deliver care during the pandemic – as well as revenue cycle management services.

Rethink Ed released a CODiE-award-winning social and emotional learning and mental-health curriculum that is being used in thousands of schools across the United States. Rethink's employer solution added to its robust, clinically supported resources for parents and caregivers of neurodiverse children with the addition of Whil, a comprehensive mental health platform that gives employers new tools to support workers' personal and professional development and parenting and caregiving needs. Whil, A Rethink Division, as this entity is now known, has continued to grow its network of strategic partners in recent months, and now works with Virgin Pulse, Limeade, Kaiser Permanente, CVS Health, Vitality, and Castlight to provide resilience and mental health solutions to their member organizations.

Rethink First's solutions are built around the goal of broadening access to mental and behavioral health resources through the combination of technology with clinical expertise. Products across all three solutions are backed by strong customer support and built with a goal of helping participants build community along their mental health journey.

