Re:THINK Ice Cream Celebrates Second Anniversary and National Ice Cream Month with the Debut of the World's First Ever Lactose-Free Ice Cream Made with A2/A2 Dairy & Collagen

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:THINK Ice Cream seeks to balance living a healthy lifestyle with the great taste and texture of an authentic, all-natural ice cream experience. In honor of the company's second anniversary and to celebrate July's National Ice Cream Month, the Napa Valley-based brand will be unveiling its newest packaging rebrand and reformulation rolling out on shelves this summer. The new reformulation adds both collagen and lactose-free A2/A2 Dairy added to the ingredient list.

Black Cherry Vanilla Re:THINK Ice Cream

Founded in late 2018 by George Haymaker III, Re:THINK Ice Cream has since been known as the healthier (much lower in sugar, carbs, calories and fat) ice cream that actually tastes good. However, Haymaker has stepped it up a notch this year by adding even more incredible health benefits to the newly reformulated version of his healthier indulgent ice cream. Made with lactose-free A2/A2 Dairy ("the way dairy used to be"), Re:THINK Ice Cream will now be the first and only 'tummy-friendly' dairy ice cream completely lactose and A1 protein-free, both of which are needed to avoid digestive discomfort in millions of consumers who respond adversely to dairy. The one-of-a-kind, better-for-you ice cream will also be the first-ever brand to infuse its award-winning flavors with collagen. As one of the hottest supplements on the market today, collagen has many health benefits such as improved skin elasticity, stronger hair, nails, and boosted metabolism, to name a few. Comparable to the original recipe, Re:THINK Ice Cream will continue to be diabetic and keto-friendly, gluten-free, and only feature all-natural ingredients and no sugar alcohols on their ingredient label.

In addition to the reformulation, Re:THINK Ice Cream will also be revealing a packaging rebrand with new front panel attributes. Callouts include key points like, 'A2/A2 Dairy, lactose-free, happy tummy,' 'low sugar, low carb, low-glycemic,' and 'with collagen'. The packaging will also include the brand's tagline 'The Healthier Ice Cream that Actually Tastes Good,' redesigned flavor patterns that show the all-natural ingredients in their natural state, plus newly added flavor descriptions. Re:THINK Ice Cream's twelve unique flavors include Almond with Chocolate Flakes, Black Cherry Vanilla, Cardamom Pistachio, Chocolate Orange with Almond Butter, Chocolate Majesty, Coconut Matcha, Coffee Hazelnut, Lemon with Poppy Seed, Mint with Chocolate Flakes, Strawberry with Chia Seed, Turmeric Ginger and Vanilla Supreme.

"When we researched how many people were averse to dairy, it was staggering. We realized there is a full-size market out there of people who still want the traditional dairy ice cream experience but have had to go without because until now there hasn't been an option for them. By using lactose-free A2/A2 Dairy, we can promise our consumers a fully tummy-friendly ice cream," said Haymaker, Founder of Re:THINK Ice Cream. "Re:THINK is filling a gap in the frozen dessert category. We have created a great tasting and textured ice cream with added health benefits that support consumers' active and healthy lifestyles."

Re:THINK's newly reformulated ice cream will be available for purchase nationally on www.rethinkicecream.us in July and will also begin rolling out to all stores just in time for National Ice Cream Month. Re:THINK Ice Cream can be found at more than 500 supermarkets in California, Utah, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, including Whole Foods, Nugget Markets, Raley's and Gelson's. Available in 12 deliciously indulgent flavors, the 14 fl. oz cartons retail for $6.99. For more information on Re:THINK Ice Cream, visit www.rethinkicecream.us.

