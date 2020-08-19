Rethink Partners with New Story to Help End Global Homelessness

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, the leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking technology, today announced a partnership with New Story, a non-profit charity dedicated to pioneering solutions that end global homelessness.

The partnership consists of two commitments:

Rethink will donate 1% of proceeds from all new sales to New Story. Rethink employees will donate 1% of their work hours toward volunteering with the organization.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to live, a place to call home," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "It's our hope that these contributions will, in some small way, help New Story achieve their goal of ending global homelessness."

Vijay went on to explain that, for Rethink, commercial real estate has always represented economic opportunity, and the most basic opportunity starts with a safe place to live. As Rethink continues to help its clients shape their communities, New Story is helping to build new communities that empower families to thrive.

"There are more than 1B people without access to adequate housing. This is a massive problem that requires bold and innovative partners to set up in generosity to impact families. We are thrilled for Rethink to join us in the pursuit of pioneering solutions to end global homelessness," said New Story CEO Brett Hagler.

Since 2015, New Story has served more than 11,000 people, building 25 communities in four countries. Because they are funded directly by a group that covers operational expenses, every dollar they collect in donations goes toward ending homelessness.

About Rethink CRM

Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking. Learn more at http://www.rethinkcrm.com

About New Story

New Story pioneers solutions to end global homelessness. The nonprofit organization currently works in Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador and, in just five years, has built more than 2,700 homes for families in need. Their 100% model ensures that every penny of each donation goes to build homes while organization operating expenses and R&D is covered by private donors such as Y Combinator, prominent venture capitalists, and other leading executives. The homes are built to last for generations and each donation is paired directly with a family so donors can see their impact. Learn more at https://newstorycharity.org/

SOURCE Rethink

