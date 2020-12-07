RETINA-AI Health, Inc. Welcomes Nwamaka Imasogie as Chief Product Officer

Nwamaka obtained her first computer at the age 5 and has a passion for creating and stewarding products from conception to shipping. Her hands-on programming experience includes the following platforms and technologies: MLOps, Databricks, PyTorch, DevOps (AWS, GCP, Azure), Python, Javascript, Frontend, UI/UX, Continuous Integration, kubernetes, Docker, amongst others. She has published in Machine learning/Artificial Intelligence/Natural language Processing.

Nwamaka obtained a Master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University, and a Bsc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Houston. She is the inventor on two technology U.S. patents.

Dr. Stephen G. Odaibo, RETINA-AI Health, Inc.'s CEO and Founder had the following to say: "We are thrilled that Nwamaka is joining us as Chief Product Officer. She has vast experience in software product development, regulatory compliance, and healthcare tech — including her most recent role as Principal Software Engineer on the Microsoft Healthcare AI team. We are assembling an exceptionally talented and multidisciplinary leadership team and are especially delighted that Nwamaka has chosen to join us in building RETINA-AI Health, Inc."

ABOUT RETINA-AI Health, Inc:

RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is a privately-held Delaware C-Corp founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston Texas. The company is focused on building artificial intelligence to transform healthcare and improve the outcomes of prevalent chronic diseases such as diabetes. More broadly, the company develops and deploys retina-based AI for detection of systemic chronic diseases at scale. RETINA-AI Health, Inc. has a strong unwavering commitment to adhere to the highest standards of quality, while continuously leading the world in healthcare AI innovation.

