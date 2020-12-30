Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report 2020 Featuring Lucentis, Eylea & Ozurdex

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Retinal Vein Occlusion - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the RVO, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the RVO market trends in the United States, EU5(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The RVO market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM RVO market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current RVO treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of RVO, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, and Treated Cases of RVO in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings



This section provides glimpses of the RVO epidemiology in the 7MM.

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RVO were 2,225,011 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2020-2030).

In 2017, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of RVO in the 7MM were 1,947,496

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook



Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is a common vascular disorder of the retina and one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide. Specifically, it is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy.



There's no medication available that's specific for retinal artery occlusions. Most people with this condition will have permanent changes to their vision. The main goal of treatment is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels.



Unfortunately, there is no way actually to unblock retinal veins. However, the doctor can treat any health problems that seem to be related to RVO. Vision may come back in some eyes that have had an RVO. About one-third have some improvement, about one-third stay the same and about one-third gradually improve, but it can take a year or more to learn the outcome. In some cases, the blocked vessels will lead to fluid accumulation in the retina, like sponges absorbing water. In others, they may cause the formation of new blood vessels. The current treatment options of RVO intend to minimize the damage, as there is no proven treatment to improve vision loss in the long term. The therapy aims to prevent further visual loss and its complications, such as macular edema, ischemia, or neovascularization.



Some of the treatments for RVO include Intravitreal injection of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs. These drugs target VEGF, which is an important growth factor that causes macular edema. Intravitreal injection of corticosteroid drugs is the type of drug to combat the inflammatory components which lead to edema. Intraocular injections of steroids are another potential treatment for eyes that don't respond to anti-VEGF drugs. While intraocular steroids can have some side effects such as an increase in eye pressure and cataract progression, in most cases, these side effects can be controlled.



Focal laser therapy is another type of treatment that provides lasers to areas of swelling to cause a reduction in edema. Laser treatment may also be used along with anti-VEGF therapy in hard-to-treat cases. Laser therapy for macular edema involves applying light laser pulses to the macula in a grid pattern. Pan-retinal photocoagulation therapy is also a treatment option that is used when patients have new blood vessel formation following the RVO.



Several other treatment strategies focus on the surgical treatment of the occluded retinal vein. Some of the approaches include radial optic neurotomy, chorioretinal venous anastomosis, vitrectomy with or without internal limiting membrane peeling, and others.



Currently, there are only three FDA approved products for RVO treatment, including Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron), Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, Allergan Pharmaceuticals) while Avastin is used as an off-label therapy that help in maintaining or improving the vision.



Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers RVO market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)



3. SWOT Analysis of RVO



4. RVO: Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country



5. RVO: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Signs and Symptoms

5.3. Risk Factors and Causes

5.4. Pathophysiology

5.5. Diagnosis

5.5.1. Optical coherence tomography

5.5.2. Fluorescein angiography

5.5.3. Systemic Evaluation

5.5.4. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA)

5.5.5. Fundus Autofluorescence

5.5.6. Laboratory Test

5.5.7. European Society of Retina Specialists Diagnostic Guidelines



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

6.2. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

6.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.3.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.3.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.3.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.3.6. Treated cases of RVO in the 7MM

6.4. The United States Epidemiology

6.5. EU-5 Epidemiology

6.6. Germany

6.7. France

6.8. Italy

6.9. Spain

6.10. The United Kingdom

6.11. Japan Epidemiology



7. Current Treatment Practices: RVO

7.1. Laser Photocoagulation in RVO

7.2. Intravitreal injections of Drugs

7.2.1. Anti-VEGF drugs

7.2.2. Corticosteroid drugs

7.2.3. Surgical Intervention

7.3. Treatment Algorithm

7.4. Guidelines of RVO

7.4.1. RVO Preferred Practice Pattern: American Academy of Ophthalmology (2019)

7.4.2. Guidelines for the Management of RVO by the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA): 2019



8. Unmet Needs



9. Patient Journey of RVO



10. Key Endpoints



11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant): Allergan

11.3. Lucentis intravitreal injection (ranibizumab): Genentech

11.4. Eylea (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Launch year of emerging drugs country specific

12.3. Brolucizumab (RTH258/ESBA1008): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

12.4. TLC399 (ProDex): Taiwan Liposome Company

12.5. AR-1105: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

12.6. GB-102: Graybug Vision

12.7. ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab): Outlook Therapeutics

12.8. Bevacizumab: The Emmes Company



13. Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Methodology

13.3. Attribute Analysis Phase III

13.4. Attribute Analysis Phase II

13.5. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.6. Market Size of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) in the 7MM

13.7. Market Size of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) by Therapies in the 7MM



14. The United States: Market Outlook



15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



16. Japan: Market Outlook



17. KOL Views



18. Market Access and Reimbursement of RVO Therapies

18.1. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommendations

18.2. American Academy of Ophthalmology Recommendations

18.3. Market Access Timeline for Ranibizumab

18.4. Recommendations by different HTA agencies in Europe

18.5. Reimbursement Management



19. Market Drivers of RVO



20. Market Barriers of RVO



21. Recognized Establishments



22. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Genentech

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan Liposome Company

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Graybug Vision

Outlook Therapeutics

The Emmes Company

