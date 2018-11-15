Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) Treatment Market - Global Forecast to 2023, Dominated by Allergan, Bayer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
The "Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the period 2019-2023.
One trend affecting this market is the advanced drug delivery techniques. Advanced drug delivery systems (DDSs) are being introduced for the treatment of retinal vein occlusion and many other retinal disorders.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by strong pipeline and recent drug approvals. The number of molecules that are in development for retinal vein occlusion (RVO) treatment is growing at a moderate pace, owing to the rising prevalence of RVO.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the side effects of RVO therapeutics. Most of the approved therapeutics for the treatment RVO cause serious side effects when consumed for a long duration, which is expected to impact the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
- Allergan
- Bayer
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Novartis
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Segmentation by Type
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Decision Framework
10. Drivers and Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Vendor Landscape
