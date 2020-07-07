Retired D.C. Detective Announces New Product Initiative to Help Save Lives During Police Traffic Stops: 'Project Safe Hands'

PHOENIX, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edna Products (https://www.projectsafehands.com/) recently announced the official release of the Safe Hands Project, a common-sense product and legislative effort developed by Jimi Bethel. Bethel is an inventor and author with over 30 years of experience serving in law enforcement, including four years with Homeland Security. Safe Hands offers a pair of highly visible, connected half-mitts that cover only the fingers of each hand, leaving the thumbs exposed and making it impossible to conceal a weapon. Intended to be carried in a motorist's car and used voluntarily, Safe Hands displays compliance during traffic stops: ensuring both civilian and law enforcement safety.

"Project Safe Hands is the answer to a continuing tragic problem in the United States: civilian and officer deaths related to traffic stops gone bad," said Jimi Bethel. "The police shoot and kill around a 100 people a year according to the Washington Post in the United States – many of those during what should be routine traffic stops. We all remember the tragic case of Philando Castile. And now, the whole country is afire with protests and anger related to other excessive police-force issues. The black community is justifiably upset and concerned. But as a former cop and an African American, I can see both sides of this issue pretty clearly."

Safe Hands are created from high-visibility mesh and are connected by a four-inch cord, keeping the hands in close proximity to each other. Safe Hands come with a built-in clip to fasten them to a car's sun visor for quick access during a traffic stop. The driver simply slips on the mitts, puts their hands out of the window, and waits for further instructions by the officer. Accidental shootings are eliminated because safety and compliance are ensured.

"We have black parents who tell their children every day that they have to be careful of the police – and that's just unacceptable to me. We have to begin developing trust again. There are both bad and good cops out there – though most are good," said Bethel. "But too many routine traffic stops turn deadly, based on misunderstandings, fear, and accidents. And until we can root out this problem entirely, we need a reliable way to maintain both officer and civilian safety during these high-stress and tense traffic-stop encounters. That's why I'm calling on Congress to take up this issue, and mandate the use of Safe Hands in motor vehicles."

