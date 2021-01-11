Retired Law Enforcement Officer and Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan Urges President Trump to Pardon Parker Coleman

President Donald Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Trump,

Every President leaves a legacy, and I'm sure history will remember your courage in pardoning Alice Marie Johnson who was sentenced to life imprisonment because of the draconian results from the federal crime bill of 1994 (H.R.3355 - Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act). While there are many thousands of people whose lives are wasting away in federal prison hoping for a miracle, I would like to bring one such person to your attention who is deserving of another courageous act, Parker Coleman. Mr. President, you have the power to end injustice through the stroke of your pen.

As a retired law enforcement officer and the current CEO of Glass House Group , one of the fastest growing cannabis companies in the U.S., I respectfully request that you pardon Parker Coleman . Mr. Coleman is serving a six-decade prison sentence for a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy offense at USP Beaumont. Now in his mid-30s and having already served a decade of his sentence, unless Parker is granted a second chance at life by you, he will be in his 80's when he is released, a de facto life sentence.

In direct contrast to Parker and many thousands of others who are serving hard time alongside murderers and rapists, countless businesses are operating in 34 states in violation of the same federal marijuana laws. In fact, fortunes are being made and many states have deemed these businesses to be "essential." The magnitude of this growing yet still federally illegal industry is massive as U.S. consumers spent nearly $18 billion on cannabis in 2020 while 68% of Americans support legalization.

As someone who strongly believes in law and order, I ask that you see pardoning him as an action in the best interest of society, justice and the American taxpayers. I appeal to you not only as our President but as a father, grandfather, husband, brother and loyal son. Parker's family including his mother, sister, niece, friends and loved ones continue to suffer each and every day from unimaginable pain. They should not miss one more Christmas or birthday together.

Mr. President, for the reasons outlined above, I respectfully request that you do the right thing and add to your legacy of righting injustice like you did for Alice Marie Johnson and pardon Parker Coleman.

Sincerely,

Kyle Kazan

About Glass House Group

Glass House Group is one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. Glass House Group 's family of eco-friendly, community-conscious cultivation, manufacturing, brands and retail locations bring to market the finest cannabis and hemp strains using cutting-edge technologies and environmental sensibility to deliver uncompromising craft-quality flower, extracts, pre-rolls and cartridges made with care. For more information and company updates, visit https://www.glasshousegroup.com .

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE Glass House Group

Related Links

https://www.glasshousegroup.com

