Retired Police Endorse Donald J. Trump for President

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retired Police Association of the State of New York Inc, which represents more than 5000 retired Police Officers, who honorably served in the Cities, Towns, Counties, and Villages across New York State, today endorsed Donald J. Trump for President in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The RPA gladly joins other Police Associations across America in support of President Trump who has been unwavering in his support for the men and women in law enforcement, who continue to put their lives on the line daily, to protect each and every American citizen.

Since its inception in 1950, The Retired Police Association of the State of New York has been a group of retired police officers, with members from over 240 different New York police departments who continue to support the law enforcement profession.

"Only one Presidential candidate has solidly supported law enforcement without hesitation or shifting positions. We are behind all police officers, and their families, even in retirement. Therefore, we are endorsing Donald J. Trump for President."

-Kevin D. Hassett President

Retired Police Association State of New York, Inc.

516-294-4488

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.rpasny.com

SOURCE Retired Police Association of the State of New York Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rpasny.com

