Retired US Army General Dan Allyn joins the Ernst & Young LLP Government & Public Sector Advisory practice

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced that former US Army Vice Chief of Staff, General (Retired) Dan Allyn, has joined the firm as an Executive Director in the Government & Public Sector Advisory practice. Dan retired from the Army after 36 years of service, culminating in his duties as the 35th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army (VCSA), from 2014 to 2017.

As the VCSA, Dan was responsible for assisting the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff of the Army in assuring the Army's readiness to fulfill its global responsibilities, meeting established priorities and caring for the more than 1 million soldiers who serve the nation, at home and abroad.

"EY has a global presence in over 150 countries, with a breadth of capabilities that we routinely harness to deliver exceptional service to our clients," said Mike Herrinton, Partner and US Government & Public Sector Leader at Ernst & Young LLP. "Dan's experience will be instrumental in helping EY help position government agencies for improved readiness to meet future challenges and opportunities."

Throughout his tenure as the VCSA, Dan sustained his lifelong passion for developing leaders who are prepared to meet the future challenges of the complex global environment. He learned very early as an Army leader that the only true legacy one leaves behind are the leaders you help coach, teach, mentor and develop along the journey.

Given his nearly four decades of experience in the Army at all levels, Dan will assist EY in delivering targeted services in support of the government's current and emerging needs.

"I am impressed by EY's clearly articulated values, their commitment to people as their most valuable resource, the priority placed on fielding high-performing teams, and a culture centered on doing what's right," said Dan. "The commonality between EY's values and the values and culture I experienced as a leader in the Army make for a smooth transition."

Dan is a graduate from West Point Military Academy with a degree in General Engineering. He holds a Master's Degree from the Naval War College in National Security Strategic Studies and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Methodist University.

SOURCE EY

