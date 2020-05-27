Retired USMC Captain, Derek Herrera, to Take Chairman Role for MVPvets, a Nonprofit That Helps Military Veterans Find Careers in Medical Device and Life Science Industries

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MVPvets , a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that assists and prepares transitioning military veterans for meaningful employment in life science companies, announced the appointment of new Chairman of its Board of Directors, Capt. Derek Herrera, USMC (Ret.). Herrera has been actively involved as an MVPvets board member since early 2019. He succeeds outgoing Chairman Michael R. Minogue, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abiomed, who has provided leadership as the co-founder of MVPvets since 2012 and will continue to serve as a board member.

Derek Herrera, Founder of Spinal Singularity, Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Gorsky, J&J Chairman, Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer all U.S.military academy graduates and CEOs in the medical device field, discuss MVPvets at the MedTech Conference in 2018.

Herrera is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served as a Marine Infantry and Special Operations Officer for eight years. In 2014, he was medically retired following an injury sustained during combat operations in Afghanistan. Since his injury, he has earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and founded a medical device company, Spinal Singularity. Herrera started Spinal Singularity to develop devices that improve the quality of life for people with spinal injuries. He also serves as President of the Board for the Marine Raider Foundation and Board Member of the American Technion Society – Western Region.

"I am thrilled to find new ways to support transitioning military veterans. As I left the military I found meaning and purpose in the medical device industry. I am so excited to help veterans make meaningful connections to explore industries that are focused on improving patients' lives," said Herrera.

"Derek is an inspiration to so many communities, especially military veterans re-careering into the medical device industry," said Michael R. Minogue, MVPvets co-founder and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abiomed. "We are proud to have such a passionate leader and entrepreneur help further the mission of MVPvets, which is now more important than ever for our transitioning veterans."

"Mike is without a doubt leaving big shoes to fill as outgoing chairman of MVPvets, and there's no question that Derek is the right choice to fill them," President and CEO of AdvaMed Scott Whitaker said. "MVPvets does such a terrific job connecting those who have served and sacrificed for our country with an industry whose number one priority is saving and improving lives. Thanks to Mike's leadership, so many veterans have found meaning and purpose in our patient-centered medtech community. I know we'll be able to say the same about Derek's time as chairman."

Herrera is joined on the MVPvets leadership team by Victoria Hathaway, who joins as operations manager. Hathaway has spent her career in higher education helping graduate students across colleges and universities achieve their educational and professional goals. Previously, she worked to increase access to postgraduate education for military veterans as Assistant Director of Diversity Recruitment. She graduated from the Student Affairs Program at the UCLA Graduate School of Education. She also serves as a volunteer for a veteran-focused nonprofit organization.

"My career has been spent recruiting, supporting, and celebrating student veterans, and I now have the privilege of helping military veterans secure meaningful employment opportunities in a rapidly emerging industry," said Hathaway.

"Victoria's background in education, with a focus on veterans, will help fulfill the mission of MVPvets," said Minogue. "We are thrilled to have Victoria join the MVPvets team and look forward to her help expanding the impact our program has on the lives of veterans."

Together, Herrera and Hathaway will help lead the organization in its mission to connect military veterans with engaged mentors and careers in the medical device and life science industries.

MVPvets is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization connecting life science companies with talented veterans ready to serve a purpose, with a broad bandwidth of skills, and an extraordinary focus on achieving goals. MVPvets' network has grown to nearly 100 life science and medical device companies, hundreds of mentors, and thousands of veterans. For more information, visit www.mvpvets.org . MVPvets is endorsed by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed).

AdvaMed member companies produce the medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that are transforming health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments. AdvaMed members range from the largest to the smallest medical technology innovators and companies. For more information, visit www.advamed.org .

Media Contact:

Victoria Hathaway

619.483.7420

[email protected]

SOURCE MVPvets

Related Links

https://www.mvpvets.org

