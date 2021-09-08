Retired WI Supreme Court Justice Announces Official Launch of Election 2020 Investigation

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman announced the official launch of the Office of Special Counsel and its investigation into the November 2020 election to ensure the integrity and security of future elections in Wisconsin.

On August 31, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos authorized the Office of Special Counsel to be headed by Mr. Gableman and approved funding for the investigation. In his role as Special Counsel, Gableman and his team will utilize all lawful investigative tools and methods, including compulsory process as necessary. Their investigation has already begun, including retaining experts and conducting interviews with witnesses.

In announcing the official launch of the Office of Special Counsel, Justice Gableman issued the following statement.

"The Office of Special Counsel will conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation to ensure that all future Wisconsin elections are transparent, inclusive, and accountable. To that end, we will assess what should have happened and what did happen in the November 2020 election so that no one in Wisconsin has to doubt that their vote counts and will be included in the totals going forward.

"All aspects of the election process will be examined in this review. Accordingly, we have every confidence and expectation that those who played a role in managing our elections in Wisconsin will willingly and fully cooperate with our examination to assist in an efficient and expeditious assessment.

"I do not approach this investigation with any presumptions in mind. This office will go where the evidence takes us and will not be conducted on a political timetable. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, certain details will not be released when doing so might harm the integrity of the investigation.

"Once the investigation is final, a full report will be provided to Speaker Vos and the people of Wisconsin. The report will provide a comprehensive accounting of what took place in the November 2020 election and the process by which we reached our conclusions and recommendations. The people of Wisconsin deserve this full accounting, and to have total confidence in our elections."

SOURCE Amistad Project