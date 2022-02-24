Retirement Around the Corner? Consider This Ethical Superannuation Fund

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who are thinking about retirement, it can be a daunting task to choose the right superannuation fund. Many Australians want to know that the income they receive from a pension is not coming from unethical places – that's where Hejaz Financial Services come in. As experts in a range of different Islamic finance services, they are the leading providers of Sharia compliant pension funds.

Chief Operating Officer of Hejaz Financial Services, Muzzammil Dhedhy, explains that a recent study has revealed that almost half of all Muslim Australians reluctantly access non-Halal finance services simply because they are not aware of more ethical, Sharia compliant options. Their account-based pension services allow Australians of all religions to access a steady income after retirement. This income is derived from Halal superannuation, which is strictly monitored by industry bodies to ensure it remains Sharia compliant.

According to Dhedhy, traditional superannuation funds invest into industries such as pork products, conventional banking and financial institutions, adult entertainment, interest, alcohol, media and military. All of these industries defy Islamic beliefs and Sharia law. On the other hand, Islamic superannuation invests into ethical industries such as infrastructure, telecommunications, property, utilities, technology and healthcare.

The Halal home loan experts turn these investments into a regular stream of income, allowing customers to enjoy their retirement to the fullest. The amount and the frequency of the payments can be completely controlled by the customer, so larger amounts can be withdrawn for big ticket expenses or unexpected bills. Dhedhy reports that because the amount is not paid out in a lump sum – as is the case with many traditional banks – the money continues to be invested and the amount will continuously grow.

Hejaz Financial Services, experts in Islam finance, Sharia loans and more, assure Australians that the switch to an ethical pension fund is simple and fast. Hejaz Financial Services is in the process of applying to become Australia's first 100% digital Islamic bank; to learn more, contact them today.

