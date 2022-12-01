Retirement home services market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement home services market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,556.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising life expectancy, the aging baby boomer population, and the benefits offered by retirement homes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retirement Home Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global retirement home services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living), application (elderly people and disabled people), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Independent living:

The independent living segment grew gradually by USD 11834.93 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment includes a range of housing arrangements, from apartment-style communities to housing cooperatives. These are designed for senior citizens who wish to live independently, the amenities and features offered in individual dwelling areas are like those in a small home or apartment. Vendors operating in the segment offer services such as laundry landscaping, housekeeping, security surveillance, on-site dining facilities, and a range of activities and events. In addition, some government organizations provide financial support for independent living. As a result of these factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the independent living segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the retirement home services market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retirement home services market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the retirement home services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retirement home services market vendors

Retirement Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5556.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retirement home services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global retirement home services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Independent living - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Independent living - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Nursing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Nursing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nursing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Nursing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Nursing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Assisted living - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Assisted living - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Elderly people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Elderly people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Disabled people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Disabled people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AlerisLife Inc.

Exhibit 112: AlerisLife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AlerisLife Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AlerisLife Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AlerisLife Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 American Retirement Homes Inc.

Exhibit 116: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 British United Provident Association Ltd.

Exhibit 119: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Exhibit 123: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Columbia Pacific Management

Exhibit 127: Columbia Pacific Management - Overview



Exhibit 128: Columbia Pacific Management - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Columbia Pacific Management - Key offerings

12.8 Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC

Exhibit 133: Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

Exhibit 136: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 139: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Home Instead Inc.

Exhibit 144: Home Instead Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Home Instead Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Home Instead Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Korian

Exhibit 147: Korian - Overview



Exhibit 148: Korian - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Korian - Key offerings

12.14 Life Care Companies, LLC

Exhibit 150: Life Care Companies, LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Life Care Companies, LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Life Care Companies, LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Senior Lifestyle

Exhibit 153: Senior Lifestyle - Overview



Exhibit 154: Senior Lifestyle - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Senior Lifestyle - Key offerings

12.16 Sonida Senior Living Corp.

Exhibit 156: Sonida Senior Living Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sonida Senior Living Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sonida Senior Living Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Wickshire Senior Living

Exhibit 159: Wickshire Senior Living - Overview



Exhibit 160: Wickshire Senior Living - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Wickshire Senior Living - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

