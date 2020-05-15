Retirement Thought Leaders Advice On Rethinking New Economy

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new normal economy that is coming, retirement planning is a complex task. Nine authors have combined forces to offer timely advice.

"Every retirement plan needs to be unique and you need to know what questions to ask your financial planner," says Mark Gaffney, lead editor of the anthology, Retirement Thought Leaders: A Modern Guide to Retiring in the New Economy (2020, Indie Books Intl.)

Book Cover

To help people during the pandemic, the book is being offered for 99 cents on Kindle for the rest of the month of May.

This book is designed to be food for thought and is for retirement education purposes only. Naturally views differ amongst professionals, and these nine authors do not necessarily agree with each other and do not necessarily endorse the views of the other authors in the book. If expert retirement assistance is required, the services of appropriate financial, accounting, and legal professionals should be sought.

The nine authors of the anthology chapters are:

Billy Evans , founder and CEO of Evans Financial Services in Marion, Virginia . Bradley Johnson , a financial advisor with Vimvest Advisors in Sarasota, Florida . Bryan Foster , chief executive officer of BFFinancial in Dublin , Ohio. Carol Carroll , senior vice president of BFFinancial in Dublin, Ohio . Margaret Hixon , president of Vimvest Advisors in Sarasota, Florida . She founded the independent firm 30 years ago. Micah Keel is an author, market analyst, and independent financial advisor with 20 years of experience. He is the managing director of oXYGen Financial in Sarasota, Florida . Paul Taylor founded Capital Advisory Group 20 years ago. He is located in Mooresville, North Carolina . Robert Dorrestijn, president of First Fidelity Tax and Insurance in Austin , San Antonio , and New Braunfels, Texas . Stuart Dickson , co-CEO of Vimvest Advisors in Sarasota, Florida .

The book's lead editor, Mark Gaffney, is the founder of Mark Edward Gaffney, a boutique consulting and marketing firm for the financial services industry. His Elite Advisor Client List reads like a "Who's Who" of the financial services industry. Since 2002, he has coached, consulted, and trained hundreds of financial professionals across the United States.

In his more than 25-year marketing career, Gaffney's list of credits include: renowned national marketing strategist, executive producer of numerous television shows and radio programs across the United States, keynote speaker, and the best-selling co-author of The Winning Way.

About Indie Books International

Indie Books International (www.indiebooksintl.com) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside, California by two best-selling business authors. Since then the company has released more than 150 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of Indie Books International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative for business thought leaders.

Media Contact

Henry DeVries

[email protected]

619-540-3031

SOURCE Mark Gaffney