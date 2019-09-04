RetireOne Welcomes Jackson to Fiduciary Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and Jackson National Life Insurance Company® ("Jackson®") announced a new strategic alliance to bring the carrier's popular advisory annuity products to fee-only advisors through the independent Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") channel. Three of the carrier's fee-based products are now available through RetireOne's platform: two variable annuities – Perspective Advisory IISM and Elite Access Advisory IISM – and one fixed index annuity ("FIA"), MarketProtector Advisory®.

"We're pleased to bring Jackson's powerful suite of advisory products to our audience of RIAs," said RetireOne Founder and CEO David Stone. "Not only are they built for the way fee-only fiduciaries do business, these annuities offer tremendous consumer value with the low cost of their flat-fee investment-only variable annuity Elite Access Advisory II, flexibility of their surrender-free MarketProtector Advisory FIA, and investment freedom afforded by Perspective Advisory II."

The flexible rider options with Jackson's Perspective Advisory II, which launched in 2017, allow RIAs the investment freedom to build diversified portfolios aimed at meeting unique income needs and goals without locking investors into restrictive allocation models.

"Jackson is committed to helping advisors and the clients they serve build reliable lifetime income streams and mitigate risk by protecting principal through FIAs, as they prepare for their financial futures," said Scott Romine, President, Advisory Solutions, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). "We are excited to work with RetireOne as we expand our availability of fee-based products into the independent RIA market and provide advisors with a broader spectrum of valuable options designed to meet their clients' diverse retirement income needs."

Jackson's operations team will support RetireOne's advisors and their clients with world class service.1 This team of experts will serve as a powerful compliment to RetireOne's Advisor Solutions Team as they work to add value to independent RIAs' business models.

Committed to providing education, Jackson and RetireOne will team up to help financial advisors build and grow their businesses with tools, resources and value-add programs. Financial professionals who would like to learn more about Jackson can visit www.jackson.com/dash or call 800-711-JNLD (5653).

To learn more about the full suite of Jackson annuities now available through the RetireOne platform, please visit retireone.com.

About RetireOne

Serving over 900 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently nearing $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service.

About Jackson

Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the nation's financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. With $281.5 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson provides industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*Jackson has $281.5 billion in total IFRS assets and $265.7 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of June 30, 2019).

Jackson is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups, serving over 26 million customers with $912.8 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2019). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the variable annuity and its underlying investment options. The current contract prospectus and underlying fund prospectuses, which are contained in the same document, provide this and other important information. Please contact your representative or the Company to obtain the prospectuses. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing or sending money.

Annuities are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement. Variable annuities involve investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are taxable as ordinary income when distributed and may be subject to a 10% additional tax if withdrawn before age 59½.

The latest income date allowed is age 95, which is the required age to annuitize or take a lump sum. Please see the prospectus for important information regarding the annuitization of a contract.

In certain states, we reserve the right to refuse any subsequent premium payments.

Add-on benefits are available for an extra charge in addition to the ongoing fees and expenses of the variable annuity. Only one add-on living benefit and one add-on death benefit may be elected per contract. Once elected, benefits may not be canceled or changed; please see prospectus for specific benefit availability. The long-term advantage of the optional benefits will vary with the terms of the benefit option, the investment performance of the Variable Investment Options selected, and the length of time the annuity is owned. As a result, in some circumstances the cost of an option may exceed the actual benefit paid under that option.

Variable annuities (VA790, VA790-FB1, ICC17 VA790, ICC17 VA790-FB1, VA785, ICC18 VA785, VA785-FB1, ICC18 VA785-FB1) are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and in New York (VA790NY, VA790NY-FB1, VA785NY, VA785NY-FB1) by Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York). Variable annuities are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, member FINRA. These contracts have limitations and restrictions. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features, benefits, limitations and charges. Discuss them with your representative or contact Jackson for more information.

MarketProtector Advisory Individual Modified Single Premium Deferred Fixed Annuity with Index-Linked Interest Option and Market Value Adjustment (contract form numbers FIA255, ICC17 FIA255) and IncomeAccelerator® (8005, ICC19 8005) with joint option (8006, ICC19 8006) is issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. This product is a fixed annuity that does not participate in any stock or equity investments and has limitations and restrictions, including market value adjustment. During the Indexed Option Period, the annuity's cash withdrawal value may be less than the initial premium. Additional premium is permitted in the first contract year. For costs and complete details, contact Jackson. Premium Payments are flexible in the first Contract Year only, subject to Contract minimums and maximums. Subsequent Premiums will remain in a Fixed Account Option until the first Indexed Option Anniversary. No Premium Payments will be accepted after the first Contract Anniversary.

The design of this annuity contract emphasizes the protection of credited interest rather than the maximization of interest rate crediting. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features, benefits, limitations and charges. Discuss them with your representative or contact Jackson for more information. Fixed index annuities may not be suitable for everyone.

Fixed index annuities are also known as fixed annuities with index-linked interest (equity indexed and fixed annuities in Oregon).

MarketProtector Advisory is not available in California.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York.

