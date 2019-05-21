RetireUp Adds Great American to Roster of Product Partners Who are Demonstrating the Value of Annuities in Retirement Portfolios

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading retirement income planning software provider RetireUp announced today the addition of Great American Life®'s fixed-indexed annuities (FIAs) to the extensive selection of modeled products available on its end-to-end client-advisor platform, RetireUp Pro. These include the American LandmarkSM 5, American Legend® 7, AssuranceSelectSM 5 Plus, AssuranceSelect 7 Plus, Premier Bonus® and Premier Income Bonus®.

The industry-leading RetireUp Pro platform enables financial professionals to transform complex concepts into simple numbers, engaging visuals and real-life "what if" scenarios. With its ability to model insurance products at the actuarial level directly within the client's portfolio, RetireUp Pro enables advisors to easily demonstrate the potential benefits of adding an annuity to a retirement plan.

"To keep pace with today's rapidly evolving retirement landscape, financial products have grown increasingly more sophisticated, especially for the average investor," said Great American Life's National Sales Vice President Joe Maringer. "It emphasizes the need for a financial tool like RetireUp Pro that helps advisors simplify retirement income planning and empowers clients to take a more active role in the process. We're excited about this opportunity to show more individuals how a Great American FIA can help them achieve their retirement goals."

"Partnering with Great American, a highly respected company that consistently ranks in the top five in FIA sales, provides a tremendous benefit for financial professionals and clients using the RetireUp Pro platform," said RetireUp President and Chief Sales Officer Michael Roth. "We're extremely proud to offer FIAs from this elite carrier and to reaffirm our position as an industry leader."

Individuals who want to learn more about RetireUp Pro should contact their financial professional.

If you're an advisor seeking information about RetireUp Pro or to request a demo, visit www.RetireUp.com.

About RetireUp

Based in Libertyville, Illinois, RetireUp is a leading provider of integrated retirement income planning solutions designed to strengthen the client-advisor relationship. By presenting complex concepts as easily understood numbers and graphics, RetireUp technology platforms quickly engage clients and transform them into enthusiastic participants in the planning process. With powerful tools, actuarial-level product modeling, data integration and an automated forms system, RetireUp facilitates more meaningful client-advisor conversations and faster, better solutions, while streamlining the entire planning process. For more information, go to www.RetireUp.com.

About Great American Insurance Group

The annuity operations of Great American Insurance Group (GAIG) offer retirement solutions through the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, broker-dealer, financial institutions and registered investment advisor markets. Annuity subsidiaries include Great American Life Insurance Company® and Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company®. GAIG's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. The members of GAIG are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. AFG is a Fortune 500 Company with approximately $65 billion in assets. Learn more at GAIG.com.

SOURCE RetireUp

