ReTo Eco-Solutions to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on November 19, 2020 in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "ReTo") (NASDAQ: RETO), a one-stop, total technology solutions provider for the healthy improvement of ecological environments, today announced that it plans to hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 19, 2020 (8:00 p.m. EST on November 18, 2020). Only stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2020, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. The Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters located at Building B, 24th Floor, 60 Anli Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, 100101. In the event the Company determines it is not possible or advisable to hold its annual meeting in-person, it will hold a virtual annual meeting.

Founded in 1999, ReTo (NASDAQ: RETO) is a leader in ecological innovation, with sustainable environmental priorities and seeks to empower communities through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, which have been used to bring clean water and fertile soil to villages and cities worldwide. The Company is founded on its strategy of Technology Improves Ecology and is a full spectrum provider of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design and installation for the health and improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration, through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its annual meeting are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of construction and ecological solutions in China and internationally; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

