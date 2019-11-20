Retort Pouch Market Size Worth $5.88 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retort pouch market size is projected to be valued at USD 5.88 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand among consumers for semi-cooked food and ready-to-eat meals, owing to their busy lifestyles, is expected to increase the demand for retort pouches over the forecast period. In addition, the growing pet food market is also expected to favor the market growth over the coming years.

A retort pouch is a flexible, multi-layered metal-plastic laminate structure that is able to withstand the thermal process used for sterilization and is widely used for the sterile packaging of food, pet food, and beverages, among others. In addition, retort pouches also ensure lesser heat exposure, thereby retaining the taste and nutritional value of the food products.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of value, the global market is anticipated to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2025, on account of factors such as the increasing demand for single-serve and ready-to-eat meals, along with the growing demand for extended shelf life of products

by 2025, on account of factors such as the increasing demand for single-serve and ready-to-eat meals, along with the growing demand for extended shelf life of products Polypropylene emerged as the largest material segment in the market. Polypropylene is commonly used as a sealing layer material that offers strength and flexibility to the pouch.

The stand-up pouches packaging type segment is likely to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the overall aesthetics and construction of stand-up pouches, which enables them to act as excellent marketing tools in the retail industry

Tear notch closure type segment is also likely to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Growing demand for single serve packs and ready-to-eat meals is likely to favor the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2025. Changing consumer lifestyles, coupled with the growing middle class, increasing disposable incomes, and busy lifestyles, has further augmented the demand for packaged foods, which is in turn likely to propel the demand for retort pouches over the coming years.

market is anticipated to reach by 2025. Changing consumer lifestyles, coupled with the growing middle class, increasing disposable incomes, and busy lifestyles, has further augmented the demand for packaged foods, which is in turn likely to propel the demand for retort pouches over the coming years. The global retort pouch market is fragmented with the presence of numerous market participants. Key players operating in the market include Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac LLC, Mondi, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, and Constantia Flexibles, among others.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Retort Pouch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (PP, PE, PA), By Packaging Type (Stand-up, Flat), By Closure Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/retort-pouch-market

Based on material, the retort packaging market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyamide, polyethylene, PET, aluminum foil, and others. Retort pouch is a multi-layered structure that is generally made from three or four ply laminates, with the inner layer usually made from polypropylene material. Polypropylene is a robust and tough material that provides strength and flexibility to the pouch.

Stand-up pouches packaging type segment is likely to augment at a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period, owing to their overall aesthetic appeal. In addition, growing demand for stand-up pouches with several value-added features such as zippers, tear notch, and spout is further expected to augment the growth of this segment over the coming years.

Food was the largest application segment in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Retort pouch is used for various food items including meat, seafood, poultry, and baby food among others. Growing demand for ready-to-eat meals as well as ready-to-cook food products is likely to augment the demand of this segment over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global retort pouch market based on material, packaging type, closure type, application, and region:

Retort Pouch Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Polypropylene



Polyethylene



Polyamide



PET



Aluminum foil



Others

Retort Pouch Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Stand-up Pouche



Flat Pouches

Retort Pouch Closure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Tear Notch



Zipper



Spout

Retort Pouch Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Food



Beverages



Pet Food



Others

Retort Pouch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Stand-up Pouches Market – The global stand-up pouches market is anticipated to continue witnessing substantial growth in the years to come.

The global stand-up pouches market is anticipated to continue witnessing substantial growth in the years to come. Spout Pouch Market – Spout pouch are able to provide flexible packaging option for all the fluid products.

Spout pouch are able to provide flexible packaging option for all the fluid products. Isothermal Bags & Containers Market – The global isothermal bags & containers market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period mainly on account of growing trade of goods and commodities worldwide.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.