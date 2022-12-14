retrain.ai Named to Globes' Most Promising Israeli Startups and Reaches Total Funding of $34M, Raising an Additional $14M, Adding AI-focused Radical Ventures to its List of Backers

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- retrain.ai, a leading AI-driven Talent Intelligence Platform, has been honored as one of the top 10 most promising startups for 2022 by Globes, as designated by Israel's premier venture capital firms. The company is also reporting today it has closed an additional $14 million investment round led by AI-focused Radical Ventures, bringing their total funding raised to $34M.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Globes as a standout among the thousands of other tech companies surveyed. Our position as a startup primed for global impact is the reason we're able to attract forward-thinking investors like Radical Ventures," said retrain.ai Co-founder and CEO Dr. Shay David. "Radical's investment will help accelerate immediate value, with proceeds fueling retrain.ai's growth into international markets where we will continue to pursue our vision of helping millions of people find their place in the job market by gaining 21st century skills."

Radical Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in entrepreneurs applying deep technology to transform massive industries. They focus their investments on people who are using Artificial Intelligence to disrupt different market segments.

"retrain.ai is helping businesses navigate an economy and workforce in the midst of a generational transition," said Jordan Jacobs, Managing Partner of Radical Ventures who also joins the retrain.ai board. "By leveraging powerful AI models, retrain.ai is reducing both the time-to-hire and increasing employee performance and retention."

Radical Ventures joins other retrain.ai investors including Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, TechAviv, .406 Ventures, Schusterman Family Investments and Splunk Ventures.

"AI has the potential to dramatically improve how businesses manage their most essential resource, their talent," says retrain.ai Co-founder and COO Isabelle Bichler-Eliasaf. "Our Talent Acquisition and Talent Management modules are powered by Responsible AI helping unveil skills and capabilities for job candidates and employees alike, revealing maximum potential and new career opportunities so HR leaders can make data-driven decisions. Being named to the Globes Top Ten list is further recognition of the impact our technology is having on the future of work."

Globes, Israel's number one economic newspaper, publishes a list of the ten most promising start-ups annually based on selection by leading global investment funds in the Israeli high-tech market. VC participants were asked to name startups that have demonstrated proven impact and who may be the next unicorns. Past awardees included companies like Monday.com and Fivver, who have gone on to do multi-billion-dollar IPOs.

Out of the 4,000 tech firms analyzed by Globes, retrain.ai was recognized for its cutting-edge AI and its potential impact in helping millions of people gain in-demand, emerging skills for a more productive, fulfilling and lasting career.

About retrain.ai

retrain.ai is a leading Talent Intelligence Platform designed to help enterprises hire, retain, and develop their workforce, intelligently. Leveraging Responsible AI and the industry's largest skills architecture, enterprises unlock talent insights and optimize their workforce effectively with retrain.ai's Talent Acquisition and Talent Management modules in order to lower attrition, win the war for talent and the great resignation in one, data-driven solution. To learn more, visit www.retrain.ai .

About Radical Ventures

Radical Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in people applying artificial intelligence to shape the future of how we live, work and play. From healthcare and financial services to infrastructure and manufacturing, Radical partners with entrepreneurs who understand the transformational power of AI. Learn more at www.radical.vc .

Press Contact:

Karen Sackowitz

E: [email protected]

P: +1 978.697.3845

SOURCE retrain.ai