Retro Fitness Inks Franchise Agreements for New York and New Jersey

COLTS NECK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, a national low-cost, high-value fitness franchise, announced today that it has signed three franchise development agreements with local entrepreneurs, Vinod Chand, Joe Jaccorino and Bill Lovino and partners to bring multiple gyms to the New York and New Jersey area.

"Both New York and New Jersey have been home to a variety of our clubs and these markets continue to be a natural fit to our strategic expansion throughout the states," said Eric Casaburi, CEO and founder of Retro Fitness. "The Retro Fitness business model continues to attract qualified investors who seek a lasting concept offering something unique to the marketplace. We look forward to increasing the brand's presence in the area and are armed and ready to offer consumers a fitness experience of a lifetime."

The anticipated business development indicates that Retro Fitness and its franchisees will infuse more than $1 million into the New York and New Jersey market through local investments. Once complete, each new gym will employ at least 25 people.

Here is more information about the two existing franchisee's expansion plans and the new Retro Fitness franchisee:

Joe Jaccorino has purchased his third franchise agreement with Retro Fitness. He currently operates two locations in Staten Island, N.Y and looks forward to continuing his success with the brand.

has purchased his third franchise agreement with Retro Fitness. He currently operates two locations in and looks forward to continuing his success with the brand. Vinod Chand is a multi-unit/multi-brand franchisee who owns multiple KFC/Taco Bell locations across Florida , Georgia and Alabama . He has signed on to bring the Retro Fitness brand to Brooklyn , Queens and Nassau County .

is a multi-unit/multi-brand franchisee who owns multiple KFC/Taco Bell locations across , and . He has signed on to bring the Retro Fitness brand to , and . Bill Iovino currently owns and operates four Retro Fitness locations throughout New Jersey . Seeing the growing demand for multiple fitness experiences under one roof, he has now added partners Neel Patel, Robert Clayton and Allen Last Ratz to open the fifth location in Northern, NJ.

In addition to all the training equipment needed for a world-class workout, when these Retro Fitness locations open, they'll support its member's personal fitness goals through three training tiers comprised of One-on-One Training (ONE), the premium training program with customized workouts and private coaching, Small Group Training (STRONG), involving 2-4 members building strength with a personal trainer and Team Conditioning (TEAM), a high-energy curriculum in a larger group atmosphere. These franchisees are passionate about making sure everyone's fitness needs will be covered in their new gym.

Fitness enthusiasts in New York and New Jersey should expect to see new Retro Fitness locations join their communities in 2019.

About Retro Fitness

Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, Retro Fitness has evolved from a regional Northeast gym concept into a national fitness system with more than 155 gyms open in 16 states. Under Casaburi's leadership, Retro Fitness is expanding its footprint with more than 100 gyms in its development pipeline and plans to have 250 gyms open in the next two years in new, major markets, such as Florida, Illinois, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Each Retro Fitness location is equipped with a full-service fitness center, including 60-100 pieces of equipment supplied by leading manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.retrofitness.com, and to learn more about franchise opportunities visit www.retrofranchising.com

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300 or avenegas@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Retro Fitness

Related Links

http://www.retrofitness.com

