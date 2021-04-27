Retro Fitness Opens New Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida

Retro Fitness worked hand-in-hand with leading architectural firm, Nichols/Page Design Association Inc., to open its new 13,000 sq. ft. support center in the heart of West Palm Beach, generating hundreds of new jobs and opportunities in the surrounding markets. The new state of the art facility and support center has a modern, industrial-chic layout, Retro Fitness branding and a collaborative workspace environment that features:

Full penthouse floor

15 individual offices

ABC Financial Learning Lab focused on Franchisee Learning and Development

RF Podcast Studio

Zen den which includes massage chairs for employees

Smoothie bar, same that you would find in Retro Fitness Health Clubs

"Recognizing Retro Fitness was at an inflection point, part of our transformation was a strategic relocation that complimented the growth opportunity in front of us," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "Since then, the world has completely changed amid the pandemic, and our new support center has been our haven as we navigated the new normal, growing our member joins, club locations and investor interest exponentially. We are excited to draw upon the energy of the communities throughout Florida and support Governor DeSantis' focus that public health is more than just beating a virus."

"I welcome Retro Fitness to West Palm Beach," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Despite the fact that focusing on health and wellness would have done a lot of good in face of the pandemic, the fitness industry was unfortunately one of the main targets of shutdowns in other states. I am excited Retro has made their move to the free state of Florida, and I wish them all the success."

