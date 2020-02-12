Retro Fitness Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in Effort to Help End Childhood Cancer

Every Retro Fitness is individually owned and operated, and with the support of great franchisees will host a number of activations, beginning with the Share the Love In-Club Donation Campaign this February. Club members will be invited to donate an amount of their choosing to St. Jude, then post a personalized Donation Card in the club. Throughout 2020, each Retro Fitness location will feature co-branded St. Jude items, such as reusable water bottles and t-shirts, with 10% of the purchase price being donated to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

New and current club members will be invited to add a voluntary recurring donation to be automatically added to their monthly membership payment with 100% of that donation going directly to St. Jude. Retro Fitness corporate employees and franchise team members will be able to easily give to St. Jude through turn-key donation channels. Additional partnership initiatives planned for 2020 include club-level participation in the national St. Jude Walk/Run event held in 61 markets, a club vs. club donation challenge and a Retro Blends Smoothie donation activation.

"Retro Fitness has always been dedicated to investing in the communities and hometowns where our clubs operate," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "As we look to further engage with our members and GET REAL, it was an easy decision to invite them to participate in our philanthropic initiatives through exciting activations. Childhood cancer is one of the most devastating issues facing the world today, and we couldn't think of a more worthy partner to fight alongside than St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

About Retro Fitness

With more than 150 gyms open or under development across the United States, Retro Fitness is a growing gym franchise that combines a variety of fitness experiences all under one roof. Retro Fitness gyms feature the latest circuit and weight training equipment, best in class cardio burning machines equipped with personal flat-screen TVs, Individual and Group Training options, functional training areas, signature Retro Blends Smoothie Bar, and supervised child sitting – all for a great value. For more information, please visit www.retrofitness.com to learn more about franchise opportunities.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

