Return of School Year Brings Return of "Games for Grades" Program at Daytona Lagoon

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, announced today the return of the "Game for Grades" program, which rewards central Florida students for academic achievement with credits to Daytona Lagoon's arcade.

The program recognizes students in grades K-12 for a job well done with free credits at the park's popular mega arcade with over 80 games. To receive the free credits, students need to bring their most recent report card to the ticket counter and will receive the following credit on their Players Card or Pass:

Every A earns 6 game credits

Every B earns 4 game credits

Straight A's earn a free 2-hour unlimited attraction wristband

To date, "Games for Grades" has given 527 rewards to hundreds of area students for their hard work. Students are encouraged to bring in their report card every quarter.

"We believe it's important to recognize academic achievement and want to do our part," said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. "As students get back into their routines, we're glad to provide a little extra incentive to hit the books."

Daytona Lagoon accepts report cards from any public or private school. Report cards must be dated no more than 30 days prior to the visit.

Additional Qualifications for "Games for Grades" Participant:

Students must have a current customer profile in Daytona Lagoon's system under the name on the report card or they will need to create a customer profile on-site.

The student's ID must match the name on their report card and their profile within Daytona Lagoon's system.

Daytona Lagoon has the right to ask for the student's identification card – whether this is a school ID badge or driver's license. If the student does not have an ID, Daytona Lagoon may ask for the parent's ID.

Each report card can only be used once. The report card must have been issued within the 30-day window.

Each student can bring in 4 report cards per year.

About Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Lagoon is Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center. The park added two new thrill slides to the waterpark for the 2019 season and features a full day of fun for the entire family – whether you zap your friends in Laser Tag, or challenge them to a Go Kart race, or test one's skills in our MEGA Arcade, take a plunge down the waterslides, or just relax and float around the lazy river. There is something fun for everyone!

