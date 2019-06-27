"RETURN TO SEATTLE" To Be Broadcast In Primetime On NBC In Seattle On KING 5, Saturday July 6 at 8 p.m.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to share Return to Seattle with people throughout the Northwest," said Mullins. "I wanted to make a film that celebrates the beauty all around us, while also telling a story that was inspired by personal experience."

In RETURN TO SEATTLE, Robert (Brock Mullins) returns home from Los Angeles after his mother passes away and moves in with his father (Gordon Coffey) to help him deal with the emotional struggle that comes from losing a spouse of 53 years. When Robert reunites with his childhood friends for drinks, he meets Kate (Allie Pratt), a woman who introduces Robert to the stunning nature that surrounds Seattle.

The inspiring landscape leads Robert to make one last attempt to resuscitate his nearly non-existent filmmaking career by attempting to pull off a feature film in Seattle. He convinces Kirina (Amy Danneker), an actress from his first short film who is on the cusp of major stardom, to join the project. Robert's film is put to the test when he must work with the star of his film, and manage his father's tenuous condition, all while pursuing the new love of his life.

RETURN TO SEATTLE was filmed in over 20 different locations throughout Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, including Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, and North Cascades National Park. The film features cast and crew from Seattle.

INFORMATION ON FILMMAKER BROCK MULLINS:

Brock Mullins wrote, directed, produced, acted, performed the music and oversaw the cinematography in RETURN TO SEATTLE. The feature film follows the success of Mullins' short films on the festival circuit, which included appearances at festivals such as the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival (an Oscar-qualifying festival), the World Championship of Cinema and Sports Television in Milan (honorable mention), the Santa Fe Film Festival and the Columbia Gorge International Film Festival.

Prior to filmmaking, Mullins began his career in journalism as a sportswriter, interning at the L.A. Times and Sports Illustrated before working at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Dallas Times-Herald and the New York Times.

Mullins is also trained in classical piano and his recordings are featured on the soundtracks of his films. Mullins was born and raised in Seattle and he attended the University of Washington.

