Return to Work with These Seven Mindful Leadership Skills

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has turned the world upside down leading to heightened uncertainty, angst, and financial stress amid this period of organizational change. Leaders are needed now more than ever to navigate our nation's workforce through COVID-19 and the next normal.

"There is no playbook for our leaders as they guide their teams through this period of adversity," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "However, mindful leadership emerged from these findings as a clear strategy that is essential during this time of crisis."

A recent Gallup poll showed there's a significant opportunity for leaders to develop and better communicate thorough, clear plans of action in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of participants to eMindful's recent surveys have signaled employee's top two needs right now are a sense of stability and transparency from their leadership.

Other responses spanned a broad range of concerns, including physical health and safety, feelings of vulnerability, concern for loved ones, isolation, mental health, anxiety around job loss, and more. Needs included mindful leadership, and skills to support emotional well-being, access to health and wellness resources, and a positive, supportive culture.

Based on these surveys, eMindful released a white paper today, "Seven Key Competencies to Lead through What Employees Are Saying about COVID-19." The paper was developed based on responses from employees at leading organizations across industries about their top concerns and needs amid COVID-19, and the competencies leaders will need as they return to work.

In an upcoming webinar, eMindful, the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, will present the findings from its surveys as well as deliver practical tips to learn and implement each of the critical mindful leadership competencies. Registrants of the webinar, which will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, also will obtain a copy of the white paper; register for the webinar.

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

