Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Returnable Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing concerns about packaging disposal and the need to lower the environmental impact, strong demand for returnable packaging from end-use industries, and the need for sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive the returnable packaging market. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing R&D investments by the manufacturers offer growth opportunities to the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231944920

Browse in-depth TOC on "Returnable Packaging Market"



96 – Tables

36 – Figures

161 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/returnable-packaging-market-231944920.html

In terms of value & volume, the pallets segment is estimated to lead the returnable packaging market in 2020.

The pallets segment accounted for the largest market share in the returnable packaging market. Pallets are used to carry and distribute various goods through all the stages of the supply chain. They offer protection to shipped goods from mechanical rupture, besides simplifying handling. The added advantage of pallets is that they are reusable and recyclable, which results in less packaging waste. Additionally, with the chilling time reduced, more produce reaches the destination quicker and fresher. Pallets are used in various industries, such as food & beverages, automotive, agriculture, building & construction, clothing, freight forwarding, logistics, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

In terms of value & volume, consumer durables is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the returnable packaging market.

The consumer durables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Consumer durables comprise electronic appliances, computer hardware, tools, jewelry, and furniture. The consumer durables industry prefers packaging that can withstand the effects of harsh environments, temperature, and moisture. This industry requires packaging that is capable of meeting the specifications of manufacturers and enhancing their operational efficiency by delivering exceptional services such as instant product identification.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231944920

APAC is the largest market for activated carbon

APAC led the global activated carbon market, accounting for a share of 39.3% in 2020. APAC is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Factors such as ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven economic growth in the APAC region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the APAC region, China and Japan, were the world's second and third-largest economies as of 2020.

The activated carbon market comprises major solution providers, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cabot Corporation (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka), and Kureha Corporation (Japan) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231944920

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Packaging Market by Product type, Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Wood, Metal), Application (Food & Beverage, Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Automotive, Oil & Lubricant) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-packaging-market-10341323.html

Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-packaging-market-39055502.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/returnable-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/returnable-packaging.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets