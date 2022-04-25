Returnable Transport Packaging Market size to grow by USD 976.32 Mn | The Increased Demand for Modern Grocery Retailing as Key Driver | Technavio

Apr 25, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Returnable Transport Packaging Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.39% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail and consumer) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America.
Vendor Insights
Returnable Transport Packaging Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Brambles Ltd.
- Cartonplast Group GmbH
- DS Smith Plc
- Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG
- Georg Utz Holding AG
- Greif Inc.
- Nefab AB
- Rehrig Pacific Co.
- Schoeller Allibert BV
- Sonoco Products Co.
Geographical Market Analysis
The United States will account for 68 percent of market growth. In North America, Canada and Mexico are the other major markets for returnable transport packaging. However, market growth in the United States will be slower than in other countries.
Over the projection period, the rapid expansion of regional distribution models will aid the growth of the returnable transport packaging market in the United States.
Key Segment Analysis
The food and beverage segment will gain a major share of the returnable transport packaging market in North America. The increase can be linked to a considerable increase in consumer demand for packaged food goods in North America.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America. Increased usage of returnable transport packaging is another significant factor driving the returnable transport packaging market expansion in North America. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the North American returnable transport packaging market is the high initial investment and operations costs.
|
Returnable Transport Packaging Market Scope in North America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 976.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.39
|
Regional analysis
|
North America
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 68%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Brambles Ltd., Cartonplast Group GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, and Sonoco Products Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
