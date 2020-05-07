Returning for Campus Move-Out is Problematic for Many Students

U-Haul®, which recently extended 30 days of free self-storage to every college student in need across the U.S. and Canada, is adding packing services to its Collegeboxes program to help students in this challenging predicament.

"There are safety, time, travel and cost concerns for students living out-of-state and out-of-country whose possessions remain on or near a college campus," said Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "And local students may prefer to err on the side of caution rather than go back to retrieve their things.

"For these reasons and more, Collegeboxes.com is expanding services to include packing for students who are unable or unwilling to return to campus at this time."

Collegeboxes, the No. 1 student storage and shipping provider in the country, already offered delivery of boxes and tape to a student's residence; collection of the boxes upon packing; and FedEx® shipping anywhere in the world, or storage at a local U-Haul facility until the student returns to school.

But now as students, parents and schools seek immediate solutions due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Collegeboxes team is offering to come to a residence, pack up a student's belongings based on their personalized instructions, and ship or store those items at the student's request.

Because U-Haul is local with its products and services available everywhere in the U.S., Collegeboxes is able to offer this help to students at almost every school in the country, from small colleges to the largest universities. Local service also affords available to students and universities on short notice.

Call (866) 269-4887 or email [email protected] for more information.

How Does It Work?

Once students create an online account and place an order at Collegeboxes.com, the team works with the Student Affairs (or Student Housing) department at that school to arrange for residential access and packing of a student's belongings.

Many schools require students sign a proxy to grant residential entry of a third party like Collegeboxes. This may be done through Student Affairs, a Resident Advisor, or other administrator. More than 200 universities already partner with Collegeboxes.com and work with the team on a regular basis, arranging dates and times when access is allowed once a student has purchased services and given instructions.

Other schools have their own protocols, which may require students call or email school personnel to set up permissions. Students have access to services regardless of whether their school is a Collegeboxes partner, although schools enjoy many benefits from having that affiliation.

"One of those benefits is our ability to deal with the abandonment of personal items left behind in student housing. We know schools need to get these rooms cleared out, cleaned and sanitized before the new school year," Howell stated.

"We also remove the worry and liability for universities. Collegeboxes contracts directly with students and accepts responsibility for their belongings. It's done electronically, so students are in control even though they may not be there. They manage what is shipped, what is stored, and when and where their items get returned. We're backed by U-Haul, so you're dealing with a trusted company that has been moving America for 75 years."

For students who live off campus, Collegeboxes only needs access and instructions to carry out services. This may require students sign a proxy with their apartment manager or home owner granting permissions.

Promo Code "HELP10"

As an added bonus to its new packing services, Collegeboxes is offering 10% off all storage fees on orders that include storage of boxes during the summer months. Just enter the promo code "HELP10" on the website, or mention it when calling.

Collegeboxes has provided fast, easy and affordable options for students moving to and from school since 1999.

For information about the U-Haul 30 days free self-storage offer to students, or to learn what U-Haul is doing to protect customers and Team Members during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit uhaul.com.

