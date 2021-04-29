ReturnQueen invests its business in the Triangle area of NC

Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill are known for their research and technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring new folks every day with strong job growth and an elevated quality of life. "When mapping out our growth strategy, this felt like the natural next location, as it hits our core user demographics,'' says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth. "Tech savvy, young, diverse professionals are exactly who we know are the highest engagers of convenience services." This week alone, Apple has announced plans to invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years, including $552 million to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park where it will create at least 3,000 jobs.

"Tech savvy, young, diverse professionals are exactly who we know are the highest engagers of convenience services."

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office, and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in 4,221 zip codes across NJ, NY, Tenn., Fla., Texas, and NC. Immediate plans to expand to Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Chicago within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

SOURCE ReturnQueen

Related Links

https://returnqueen.com/

