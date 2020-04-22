Reusable Bags: Follow these Tips from Earthwise to Protect You and the Environment

BURBANK, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers have focused on ways they can positively impact the environment, and that has led them to purchasing and shopping with reusable bags and bringing with them in stores. In the midst of this pandemic, many changes have been enacted to err on the side of caution to keep the public safe and healthy. One of those changes has affected the way consumers are allowed to shop in grocery and retail stores. Due to information citing that COVID-19 can survive on certain surfaces for extended periods of time, some grocery stores and municipalities have banned the use of reusable bags during this time, however there is no evidence that reusable bags are any less safe than disposable bags.

Cleaning and disinfecting products after bringing them home from the grocery store is highly recommended by the CDC, and they have guidelines on how to do this properly. Earthwise also has guidelines on how to clean and manage reusable bags to ensure that they can be reused safely. The FDA suggests that "if you use reusable shopping bags, ensure they are cleaned or washed before each use." Below are the instructions Earthwise Bags recommends using to clean and disinfect:

Reusable bags, like other high touch items we use on a daily basis, should be sanitized after each use. All bags can be sanitized with a household disinfectant spray or wipe, and many bags may be machine washed (see care instructions).

Consider rotating bags, so that you leave 3 days between bag uses.

To reduce the touch points between consumers and store employees, we support customers packing their own reusable bags during this time of COVID-19.

The FDA also has downloadable content for overall grocery information for consumers.

"By cleaning your reusable bags following recommended guidelines, you protect yourself and others around you. And remember that the more you reuse your bag, the more you protect our environment," says Dr. Jennifer Mackey, Director of Sustainable Solutions for Earthwise.

To ensure that the correct disinfectants are being used, reference the EPA Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2.

Earthwise Bags was founded in 2005 in Los Angeles as a response to the plastic bag pollution seen in local parks, coastlines and waterways. We developed a program of lightweight, durable, safe and non-toxic reusable bags. Over the last 15 years, our programs have continued to expand to include dozens of bag styles, multiple display options and unique offerings like sports licensed bags. Our programs offer retailers a full line of reusable bags with solutions for every corner of the store from carryout bags to insulated, wine, produce, lunch and other bags including box totes, seasonal bags, sports licensed, cause related and more.

