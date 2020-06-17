Reuters launches a dedicated audio and voice service enabling customers to expand and engage their audiences

With nearly half a million archive clips dating back to the early 1900s available, Reuters Audio customers have access to more than a century's worth of news coverage at their fingertips, to add depth and dimension to their audio production.

Both are available from today via a new user experience on Reuters Connect, the most comprehensive digital platform powering the news ecosystem.

The development comes as the audio market continues to grow, with consumers listening more than ever, driving up demand for high-quality audio content.

Recent research from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University* found:

Nearly 20% of the most popular podcasts were categorised as news

There has been a 32% rise in the number of news podcasts in 2019

54% of US and 41% UK adults 18-25 listened to a podcast monthly and 62% use their smart speakers for news

Reuters Audio and Reuters Ready Audio give customers the opportunity to enhance their existing audio productions and to instantly create brand-new audio experiences.

Nick Cohen, Global Head of Product, Core News Services, Reuters, said: "As demand for audio content continues to grow, podcasters, radio producers and platforms need an easy-to-access destination for high-quality material. With this new audio experience and a Reuters archive that goes back over a century, producers and publishers can now get instant access to hundreds of thousands of clips, whether they are looking for historic moments or the latest breaking news of the day."

