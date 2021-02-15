Rev. Dr. Molly T. Marshall to serve as Interim President of United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

The Board of Trustees unanimously selected the Rev. Dr. Molly T. Marshall as its Interim President effective March 1. Tweet this

Marshall is a Christian theologian and has taught at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Central Baptist Theological Seminary, in addition to serving in several adjunct and visiting professor roles. She was ordained in 1983 and received Privilege of Call from the American Baptist Churches, Inc. in 1997.

"The committee was engaged by Dr. Marshall's effective balance of administrative, fundraising, and academic leadership skills, including her strong track record of organizational success within theological education," said Dr. Jack Rossmann, the chair of the United Search Committee. "We are witnessing more and more students called to United – a progressive seminary with a unique curriculum that incorporates the arts, social transformation, and interfaith pursuits. We look forward with faith-filled hope to Dr. Marshall's strategic leadership as we continue to equip those called to ministry and service in all areas of church and society."

In accepting the role of Interim President, Marshall said, "Not only does a seminary seek to 'receive all as Christ'—the seeker, the uncertain, the faithless, the wounded, the skeptic—it also provides a space for the creativity of the Spirit to be made welcome in individuals and the whole community. I look forward to joining the United community and participating in strengthening its mission alongside faculty, staff, students, alums, the Board, donors, and friends."

